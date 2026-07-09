/'I can barely walk': MS Dhoni sends viral message on IPL 2027 CSK return during India vs England 3rd T20I

The former captain of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni, celebrated his 45th birthday by making a rare public appearance at Trent Bridge. Dhoni was spotted in the stadium seating during the third T20I clash between India and England, prompting immense cheers from the attending spectators.
As the television cameras focused on the smiling veteran, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar seized the moment to deliver an on-air birthday message.
“Oh, here is the birthday boy, MS Dhoni. He turns 45 today, yet he still looks like a 26 year old. From my side, I'd like to wish a very, very happy birthday to the greatest captain India has ever seen." Gavaskar said on commentary. He also echoed the desperate sentiments of millions of Chennai Super Kings fans: "I hope he plays one more IPL season for CSK because I want to see him in the yellow jersey one last time.”
In a separate moment, Dhoni gave a classic response to a supporter in the crowd by gesturing and miming, "I'm old now. My beard has gone grey, and I can barely walk." as qouted by Hindustan Times.
MS Dhoni Absences and the Anxiety of a Quiet Farewell
Supporters of the Chennai Super Kings have valid reasons to feel anxious about his future. The iconic leader, who accumulated 5,439 runs across 278 matches and famously guided the Chepauk based franchise to a joint record five IPL trophies, has not taken the field for them since the 2025 IPL tournament. An injury kept him completely sidelined throughout the 2026 season. At 45 years of age, his return to the yellow jersey for the 2027 edition remains uncertain, fueling a widespread fear among fans that one of the most celebrated icons of Indian cricket might never get a proper testimonial match.
India suffers Biggest T20I defeat ever
England registered a record-breaking 125-run victory over India in the third T20I at Trent Bridge in Nottingham to seal an unbeatable 2-0 advantage in the five-match series.
After winning the toss, India chose to bowl first, but England's batters made the most of the batting-friendly conditions with an attacking approach throughout the innings. Opener Phil Salt led the charge with a sparkling 70 from 44 balls, while captain Jos Buttler provided valuable support by scoring a brisk 36. Sam Curran then delivered a powerful finish, hammering 41 off just 24 deliveries to lift England to an imposing 201 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs. On the bowling front for India, debutant Prince Yadav and fast bowler Harshit Rana picked up two wickets each.
India's reply unravelled dramatically as the visitors endured a batting collapse from the very beginning. The top order failed to cope with England's relentless pace attack, losing five wickets inside the powerplay and slipping out of the contest almost immediately. Debutant Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan were the highest scorers for India with just 13 runs each as the innings ended at a disappointing 76 in only 11.4 overs. Josh Tongue starred with the ball, returning outstanding figures of 4 for 28, while Jofra Archer claimed 3 for 29 and was named Player of the Match. The crushing defeat also went down as India's biggest loss by runs in T20I history.
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