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'I can barely walk': MS Dhoni sends viral message on IPL 2027 CSK return during India vs England 3rd T20I

Supporters of the Chennai Super Kings have valid reasons to feel anxious about his future. The iconic leader, who accumulated 5,439 runs across 278 matches and famously guided the Chepauk based franchise to a joint record five IPL trophies, has not taken the field for them since the 2025 IPL tournament.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 08:23 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 08:24 AM IST
'I can barely walk': MS Dhoni sends viral message on IPL 2027 CSK return during India vs England 3rd T20I
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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