MS Dhoni Absences and the Anxiety of a Quiet Farewell

Supporters of the Chennai Super Kings have valid reasons to feel anxious about his future. The iconic leader, who accumulated 5,439 runs across 278 matches and famously guided the Chepauk based franchise to a joint record five IPL trophies, has not taken the field for them since the 2025 IPL tournament. An injury kept him completely sidelined throughout the 2026 season. At 45 years of age, his return to the yellow jersey for the 2027 edition remains uncertain, fueling a widespread fear among fans that one of the most celebrated icons of Indian cricket might never get a proper testimonial match.