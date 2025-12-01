'I Can Play The Game...': Virat Kohli Reflects On Evolving Mindset And Fitness Focus For 2027 Cricket World Cup

Ranchi witnessed a familiar script, Virat Kohli standing tall in a pressure situation and delivering a performance that leaves the crowd breathless. With debates swirling about his ODI longevity and India’s plans for the 2027 World Cup, Kohli chose the most emphatic way to respond: with his bat.

The 37-year-old produced a vintage, run-chasing masterclass, smashing a sensational 135 off 120 balls against South Africa to guide India to a thrilling 17-run win in the first ODI of the series. His 52nd ODI century, extending his global record, showcased everything he has built his legacy on: footwork sharp as ever, supreme confidence stepping down the track, and a roar of celebration that reflected both joy and defiance.

Mental Mastery and Renewed Calm

In a candid conversation shared by BCCI, Kohli shed light on how his mindset continues to shape the champion he remains today; "I've never been a big believer of a lot of preparation. All my cricket has been mental. As long as I feel mentally I can play the game, I work physically very hard every day of my life it's got nothing to do with cricket anymore, it's just the way I live," Kohli told Harsha Bhogle at the post-match presentation.

"So as long as my fitness levels are up and my enjoyment and mental sharpness is there, then you can visualise the game and you see yourself running as hard, reacting fast on the ball, then you know it's fine. [I know] one of the days when the game opens up and you get a start, you'll be able to score some runs," Kohli added.

____ As long as my physical levels are up and the mental sharpness is there, then you know it's fine.@imVkohli on his fitness and preparation leading up to the series __



Kohli revealed that with over 300 ODIs to his name, he doesn’t require lengthy preparation phases; a good practice session or two is enough to lock into rhythm; "If you play 300-odd ODI games and so much cricket over the last 15-16 years, as I said if you're in touch with the game and you know that when you're hitting balls at practice, your reflexes are there, your physical ability is there to bat long, if you can bat an hour and half to two hours in the nets without taking a break, you're kind of meeting all those markers. I understand if there's a dip in form, you look for games and you try to get that form back, But as long as you're hitting the ball well and you're playing good cricket, I think at this stage with the experience that I have for me, it's about being physically fit, mentally ready and excited to play the games that I'm playing, and more or less everything else should take care of itself.'' Kohli said.