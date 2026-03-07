'I Check His Stats, Aap Dada ko thankyou Bole': Mohammad Amir launches personal attack against Ex-India batter after 'attention seeker' labels

The ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 has witnessed a sharp escalation in the war of words between former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and former India batter Mohammad Kaif. The conflict reached a new peak after Kaif dismissed Amir’s analytical contributions as mere attempts to gain attention by making provocative statements against the Indian team.

The Catalyst of the Feud

Since the beginning of the tournament's tenth edition, Amir has consistently drawn the ire of Indian supporters. He initially caused a stir by labeling young sensation Abhishek Sharma as a "slogger" and further agitated fans by predicting that India would fail to reach the semi-finals. Kaif responded to these claims by urging fans to ignore Amir, suggesting the pacer was only seeking relevance on Pakistani television channels after failing to lead his team to victory against the USA in the 2024 edition.

Amir’s Statistical Rebuttal

In a detailed response on his YouTube channel, the 33-year-old Amir launched a personal attack on Kaif’s cricketing credentials and his legacy as a specialist fielder.

“I don't know about his cricketing career, how much he's played. I checked his stats; he just played 29 matches in the IPL. He has a strike rate of 103. He said that I was speaking about India to gain some attention. Firstly, I don't need to get attention by speaking about India. Mr Kaif, I have played 350 T20s, you can check my stats. Moreover, main bas fielding pe cricket nahi khela (I didn't play cricket just due to my fielding),” Amir stated.

The "Dada" Dig and Career Comparisons

Amir went further by suggesting that Kaif owed his international career to the patronage of former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

“I have played after giving performances. Aap Dada ko thank you bole (You should be thankful to Dada, Sourav Ganguly). I have heard that you played cricket only because of your fielding. You are a cricketer; these sorts of statements don't suit you,” Amir added.

To provide context to their respective careers:

Mohammad Kaif: Represented India in 13 Tests and 125 ODIs, scoring over 3,000 runs. While he never played a T20I for India, he appeared in 75 T20 games (including 29 IPL matches) scoring 1,237 runs. He was a member of the inaugural IPL-winning Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and later served as an assistant coach for Delhi Capitals.

Mohammad Amir: Represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20Is, claiming 271 wickets across formats. His extensive experience in global leagues includes 350 T20 appearances.

Clarifying the "Favourites" Stance

Amir clarified that his current analysis is not rooted in bias against India, but rather an objective assessment of the current squad compared to previous eras.

“There was nothing to feel bad about. It was just a case of giving opinions. I am doing so, and you are as well. When Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were there, I always used to pick India as favourites. Right now, I don't think they are favourites. I don't know where this comment about me being an attention seeker has come from. You have played fewer T20S than I have. Even I can say that you spoke about Mohammad Amir to gain some attention in Pakistan,” he concluded.

Despite Amir's prediction, India has defied his analysis by reaching the T20 World Cup 2026 final, a fact that has emboldened Indian fans and commentators like Navjot Singh Sidhu to further criticize the pacer's "Dhongi Baba" (fake saint) predictions.