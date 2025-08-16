‘I’d Love To Be Involved’: Steve Smith Hopes To Represent Australia In The 2028 Olympics T20
Australia’s batting maestro Steve Smith has expressed his desire to represent the country at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where cricket will make a long-awaited return.
Smith’s Olympic Dream
Fresh from his performances in the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Sydney Sixers, Smith spoke about his ambitions beyond traditional international cricket. “I’d love to play the Olympics. That would be cool. We’ll see how far I go in terms of Test cricket, but I want to keep playing the shorter formats for a while,” Smith said after one of his blistering BBL innings.
At 39 years of age in 2028, Smith knows the challenge of staying in peak form won’t be easy. However, his commitment to T20 cricket and franchise leagues worldwide keeps the door open for Olympic participation.
Challenges Ahead
Smith himself admitted that earning a spot in Australia’s Olympic squad won’t be straightforward. “It’s going to be tricky to get in there, but all I can do is put my best foot forward,” he noted. With Australia boasting a strong pool of white-ball talent, competition for a six-team Olympic tournament will be intense. Yet, Smith’s versatility as a top-order batter and occasional part-time bowler makes him a valuable asset.
Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will mark cricket’s return to the Games for the first time since 1900. Both men’s and women’s T20 tournaments are scheduled, featuring six teams each. For cricket, this global stage represents a chance to expand its reach beyond traditional strongholds and attract new audiences.
For a player like Smith, who has already won World Cups and Ashes battles, the chance to compete for Olympic gold could be the ultimate addition to his illustrious career.
