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‘I didn’t believe him’: Sanju Samson reveals Rohit Sharma’s message that changed his T20 World Cup 2026 campaign

Sanju Samson has revealed he initially struggled to believe Rohit Sharma's reassurance about his T20 World Cup 2026 role. The wicketkeeper-batter opened up on his mental struggles before rediscovering his confidence and producing a match-winning knock.

Written ByIANS
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
‘I didn’t believe him’: Sanju Samson reveals Rohit Sharma’s message that changed his T20 World Cup 2026 campaign
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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