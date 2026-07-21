/‘I didn’t believe him’: Sanju Samson reveals Rohit Sharma’s message that changed his T20 World Cup 2026 campaign

Although his natural instinct is to accelerate after the Powerplay, Samson said the match situation demanded a different approach as wickets kept falling at the other end. "I also knew it was a very big game for India. After the powerplay, I usually go into fifth gear. I'm an opener, if I get through the Powerplay, and we bat till No. 8, my game plan is to take on the bowling. But in that game, every time I felt it was time to attack, a wicket would fall at the other end. That's when I realised the game is the biggest teacher. The game tells you what to do,” he stated.