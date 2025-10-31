I Didn’t Play for My Hundred, I Played to See India Win: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Iconic Knock Seals Record World Cup Chase vs Australia

In one of the most dramatic nights in Women’s ODI World Cup history, India rewrote destiny under the floodlights of Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. A record chase. An unbeaten masterclass. Tears, prayers, belief, and a nation rising to its feet. Jemimah Rodrigues, once left out of India’s World Cup squad, became the heartbeat of the country’s biggest ODI chase as India stunned defending champions Australia to enter the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final.

Chasing an imposing 339, India hunted down the total with remarkable composure, finishing at 341/5 in 48.3 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 127 off 134, building a match-turning 167-run partnership with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (89). It wasn’t just a chase—it was a statement, a redemption arc, and a dream realised.

Rodrigues’ Redemption: From Being Dropped to a World Cup Hero

Just over a year ago, Jemimah sat outside India’s World Cup squad wondering if she’d ever reclaim her place. This time, she walked out knowing nothing—neither pressure nor past failures—would shake her focus. She wasn’t chasing a hundred; she was chasing history.

“I didn’t play for my hundred — I played to see India win,” Jemimah said through tears after the match. “When I walked in, I told myself—stand here, amazing things can happen.”

Promoted up the order unexpectedly—told barely five minutes before walking out—Jemimah walked in still fresh from an ice bath and a shower, hungry for only one thing: victory.

Clutch Nerves, Calm Heart: How Jemimah Batted for India, Not Herself

Jemimah’s knock wasn’t flamboyant—it was fearless. Refusing to celebrate her fifty or even her maiden World Cup hundred, she repeatedly looked toward the team hotel rising above the stands.

“Tomorrow morning, what would make me happier? A hundred? No. It would be India winning.”

From controlled strokes to perfectly timed aggression, she chased not runs, but resolve. When Harmanpreet was dismissed, past memories of collapses threatened to resurface—but Jemimah found another gear.

“When Harry di got out, it gave me responsibility again. I told myself—stand here, finish this, India needs you.”

Mental Battle, Spiritual Strength: The Story Behind the Innings

Behind the composed exterior was a storm of emotions. Jemimah revealed her battle with performance anxiety through the tournament:

“Before a few games, I used to call my mom and just cry. I felt numb, I didn’t know what to do.”

Leaned on faith, friendships, and family, Jemimah carried both weight and grace.

“When I couldn’t carry myself, God carried me.”

Her parents, Smriti Mandhana, Radha Yadav, and Arundhati Reddy formed her emotional anchor, checking on her daily.

“It’s okay to ask for help,” she reminded—a message resonating far beyond cricket.

Australia Fall Short, India Rise Higher

Australia, brilliant early with the bat, were pegged back when India tightened bowling in the final overs—something Jemimah believed gave India momentum.

“They were 30 runs short with that start. DY Patil is a pitch where any score is chasable.”

And chasable it was—powered by resilience, belief, precision batting, and world-class temperament.