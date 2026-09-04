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  • /'I didn't know, I just love batting': Smriti Mandhana’s shocked reaction to dethroning Mithali Raj as women's cricket highest run-scorer

'I didn't know, I just love batting': Smriti Mandhana’s shocked reaction to dethroning Mithali Raj as women's cricket highest run-scorer

 India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana credited her sheer love for batting behind her making a record-breaking 124 in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup clash against Hong Kong-China, adding that she was thrilled to deliver a telling contribution for her side. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 07:35 AM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 07:35 AM IST
'I didn't know, I just love batting': Smriti Mandhana’s shocked reaction to dethroning Mithali Raj as women's cricket highest run-scorer
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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