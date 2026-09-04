Smriti noted that while the surface presented early technical challenges, she adjusted her approach once she adapted to the conditions on offer. "It did keep a little low in the powerplay. I think once you’ve got your eyes set, it was a little easier to pick up length and just go under the ball a little more. Credit to them; I’ll just keep talking about them because it’s the first time we’re playing them and it’s just a memorable occasion for them as well.