Cricket

I didn`t want to play any cricket at one stage, Mitchell Starc makes a BIG revelation

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who won the Allan Border Medal, made a big revelation on his cricket career. The 31-year-old cricketer revealed that he once wanted to quit playing cricket as he did not feel motivated enough. He said that, in the last two years, he has gone through many ups and downs and credited his wife for being a massive support for him in those tough times.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who won the Allan Border Medal, made a big revelation on his cricket career. The 31-year-old cricketer revealed that he once wanted to quit playing cricket as he did not feel motivated enough. He said that, in the last two years, he has gone through many ups and downs and credited his wife for being a massive support for him in those tough times.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Starc said, "The last two years, as life is at the moment, there`s a lot of ups and downs. You find ways to adapt and what not, but it`s a reflection of the support base I have had throughout those two years as well. There have certainly been times when I haven`t played my best cricket or certainly times over those two years where I didn`t want to play any cricket. I`m very thankful for my support networks and in particular Alyssa, to play cricket at the highest level [and] be there to support me as well, I can`t thank her enough for that."

"It goes back to the work you do behind the scenes and the work you put in with strength and conditioning and time spent with physios and what not. A huge thanks to the support staff, particularly [Australian Men`s] physio David Beakley to keep me on the park for five Test matches and keep me on the park for five and let me play five," he added.

Starc had a terrific last 12 months, scalping 43 wickets at an average of 24.4 across all three formats. 

In the recently-concluded Ashes, he picked up 19 wickets at an average of 25.36. Not to forget, he scored 241 runs across all formats. 

Starc further said that in the past he would get upset reading critical comments but in the last couple of years he has started ignoring such criticism.

"I went through periods years ago where seeing any criticism or different opinions was almost a bit of a spur for me to stick it up to them, but a couple of years ago I made that decision to get away from it all. Think that`s helped me stay really level between some really good stuff and not so good stuff and not let it affect me at all," Starc said. 

