Yuzvendra Chahal has strongly denied cheating accusations made by his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma during a recent episode of the reality show 'Rise & Fall'. In her conversation with another contestant, Verma suggested Chahal had been unfaithful just two months into their marriage, which sparked significant controversy. Chahal responded in an interview with HT City, deeply refuting the allegations and stating, "I am a sportsperson and I do not cheat. Agar koi two months mei hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya [If someone cheats within two months, would the relationship have lasted this long]? For me, this chapter is over, done and dusted. I have moved forward with my life and everyone else should do, too."

How They Met

Chahal and Verma first met during online dance sessions amid the Covid-19 lockdown and later married. Their divorce was filed by mutual consent in February and finalized by March. Verma clarified that the procedure was smooth and she dismissed any rumors concerning alimony. In a podcast conversation, Verma candidly expressed her emotions about the divorce, sharing, "Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn’t even express what I was feeling at that point. He (Chahal) walked out first."

Explains Further

Chahal pointed out the length of their relationship, explaining, "Hamari shadi 4.5 years thi. Agar two months mei cheat hua hota toh kaun continue karta? Mai pehle bhi bol chuka hun ki mai past se nikal chuka hun. But some people are still stuck there. Abhi bhi kai log uss cheez ko pakde hue hain, abhi bhi unka ghar mere naam se chal raha hai toh they can continue doing that [Our marriage lasted 4.5 years. If cheating had happened within two months, who would have continued? I’ve said before that I’ve moved on from the past, but some people are still stuck there. Even now, many are holding on to that topic - their homes are still running on my name]. I am not concerned or affected. And I have a feeling this is the last time I am addressing that chapter of my life."

On the issue of widespread rumors on social media, Chahal remarked, "Mai iss chapter ko bhula chuka hun. Koi kuch bhi keh deta hai, and social media pe chal jata hai. 100 baatein chalti gain [I’ve forgotten this chapter. Anyone can say anything, and it spreads on social media. A hundred stories go around...], but the truth is only one, and those who matter, know it. Mere liye chapter closed hai [For me, the chapter is closed]. I don’t want to address it ever again." He also affirmed, "I am focusing on my life and on my game." Regarding his relationship status, Chahal said, "I am single and not looking to mingle right now."

During the 'Rise & Fall' episode, actor Kubbra Sait questioned Verma about when she realized her marriage was a mistake, to which she responded, "First year. Caught him in the second month." This led both to comment, "Crazy bro."