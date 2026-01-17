'I Do Not Understand': Mohammed Kaif Criticises India’s XI, Questions Nitish Reddy’s Role Ahead Of Decider

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif has sharply criticised India’s team selection and raised doubts about the role of young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in the playing XI ahead of the third and deciding ODI against New Zealand. Kaif’s comments came as the three-match series is poised at 1-1, with the final ODI scheduled for January 18 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Kaif Questions India’s XI and Reddy’s Role

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif expressed confusion over India’s selection choices, particularly the inclusion of Nitish Kumar Reddy in the XI against New Zealand. Kaif said he could not understand the logic behind India’s combination in the second ODI at Rajkot, where India posted 284/7 but still suffered a seven-wicket defeat.

“I did not understand the squad that has been picked… I did not understand Nitish Reddy’s role as well. The coach and management, please tell me what his role is,” Kaif said, questioning both India’s team balance and the use of Reddy in the line-up.

In the Rajkot match, Reddy, batting at No. 7, scored 20 runs off 21 balls and bowled just two overs for 0/13, prompting Kaif to suggest that his contribution in the game was minimal and unclear.

Reddy Should Be Seen as Batter, Not Bowling All-Rounder

Kaif also aimed how Reddy has been perceived within the team, emphasising that the young star should be viewed primarily as a batter rather than a genuine all-rounder. “He is only a batter. He is not an all-rounder… he is not your sixth bowler. In fact, he is a part-time bowler. Just bowls for the sake of it. The captain doesn’t trust his bowling,” Kaif added, implying that Reddy’s bowling offerings have not been convincing enough to justify his spot as a dual-role player.

This isn’t the first time Reddy has come under scrutiny. Recent reports have highlighted broader concerns over his lean returns in India colours, with critics questioning whether he can fulfill the all-rounder role India might be grooming him for in future World Cup plans.

Analysts Call for Different Balance

Kaif’s remarks echo wider debate among former players and analysts about India’s selection strategy in the ODI format. Some experts have argued for the inclusion of more established bowling options or spinning depth on surfaces that traditionally assist slower bowlers.

Ahead of the decider, these discussions are likely to intensify, especially as India aim to seal the series and gain momentum ahead of future white-ball assignments.