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'I do whatever is required for team': Tilak Varma reacts to slow strike-rate claims ahead of Zimbabwe T20Is

Middle-order batter Tilak Varma is one of those facing mounting criticism of his strike rate in the recent tours. However, ahead of the opening T20I of the three-match series against Zimbabwe on Wednesday, Varma rubbished the criticism and said he plays according to the situation. Instead of going hammer and 

Reported By:IANS
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 01:05 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 01:05 AM IST
'I do whatever is required for team': Tilak Varma reacts to slow strike-rate claims ahead of Zimbabwe T20Is
Image Credit: IANS

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