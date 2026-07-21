/'I do whatever is required for team': Tilak Varma reacts to slow strike-rate claims ahead of Zimbabwe T20Is

If I have to stop and play for the team, then I stop and play. If I have to hit, then I hit and play. So I go as per the conditions of the team. If you look at it, from Ireland to England, you always had four wickets in your power play, and five wickets were falling in six overs. "If I have to play for the team till the end, then our team planning keeps changing," said Varma in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.