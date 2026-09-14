/'I don’t have an end date': Steve Smith retirement doubts grow ahead of 2027 Ashes

Cricket will return to the Olympic programme at LA 2028 in the T20 format, and Smith is keen to continue playing the shortest format for as long as possible. His decision to feature in the ETPL is also linked to that ambition. "Right now probably it’s just the Olympics to try to be a part of that. One of the reasons why I wanted to play with Amsterdam here was just to continue playing as much T20 cricket as I can," Smith said.