/'I don’t have an end date': Steve Smith retirement doubts grow ahead of 2027 Ashes

Australia batting great Steve Smith has opened up on his uncertain Test future, admitting that he does not know whether he will be part of the 2047 Ashes series in England. The 37-year-old is taking his Test career one series at a time, while his focus has increasingly shifted towards T20 cricket and a potential appearance at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Smith is currently representing Amsterdam Flames in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). Despite having no fixed retirement date, the veteran batter acknowledged that his Test career is being assessed on a series-by-series basis.
Smith has never won an Ashes series in England, making next year's tour a potentially significant opportunity. However, he stopped short of committing to Australia's campaign in 2027. "I don’t even know if I’ll be there yet. I’m kind of a series-by-series proposition, as I’ve been for a while, and that’s still a fair way away for me right now," Smith told The Telegraph.
The Australia star admitted that winning an Ashes series in England would be special, but said his participation will depend on how his career progresses over the coming months. "Yeah, I’d love to win one there or to have won one there, but you wait and see if that comes to fruition," he added.
While Smith's comments have raised questions about his Test retirement, he made it clear that he has not decided when he will call time on his career. "I still like to think I could play T20 cricket for a while. What’s next for me when I finish? I’m not sure, but yeah, hopefully a bit more time left playing," he said.
Smith has enjoyed an extraordinary Test career, featuring in 125 matches and scoring 37 centuries. He is currently ranked No. 2 among men's Test batters, behind England's Harry Brook.
Reflecting on his career, Smith said: “I’ve achieved a lot in the game. It’s been a great ride for the last 15 years or thereabouts. I’ve had a lot of fun. I’m still enjoying it, so I don’t have an end date, we’ll wait and see.”
Rather than looking too far ahead in Test cricket, Smith's immediate long-term ambition is to feature for Australia at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Cricket will return to the Olympic programme at LA 2028 in the T20 format, and Smith is keen to continue playing the shortest format for as long as possible. His decision to feature in the ETPL is also linked to that ambition. "Right now probably it’s just the Olympics to try to be a part of that. One of the reasons why I wanted to play with Amsterdam here was just to continue playing as much T20 cricket as I can," Smith said.
Smith's next major assignment will be Australia's three-Test tour of South Africa in October. It will be his first Test trip to the country since the 2018 ball-tampering scandal that resulted in a 12-month international ban.
However, Smith insisted that he is treating the upcoming series like any other assignment and is not dwelling on the events of 2018. "For me, it’s just another series. All that happened a long time ago, and we’ve played a lot of cricket - we’ve been back to South Africa since then for one-dayers," he said.
Smith also praised South Africa's current pace attack and expects a competitive series after the Proteas defeated Australia in the World Test Championship final. "They’re a good side at the moment, obviously beat us in the World Test Championship final. They have a really good pace attack as well, so should be a cracker of a series," he added.
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