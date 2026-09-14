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'I don’t have an end date': Steve Smith retirement doubts grow ahead of 2027 Ashes

Australia batting great Steve Smith has opened up on his uncertain Test future, admitting that he does not know whether he will be part of the 2047 Ashes series in England. The 37-year-old is taking his Test career one series at a time, while his focus has increasingly shifted towards T20 cricket and a potential appearance at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 10:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 10:48 PM IST
'I don’t have an end date': Steve Smith retirement doubts grow ahead of 2027 Ashes
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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'I don’t have an end date': Steve Smith retirement doubts grow ahead of 2027 Ashes
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