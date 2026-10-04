/'I don’t think there’s much time to experiment': Shubman Gill urges India to finalise 2027 World Cup combination

"It's unfortunate with the injuries and the scheduling of other matches that we have not been able to play the bowling line-up we would have liked to. But that is something that is not in our hands. It is a good chance for the other players, who might not have been in the team if we had the full-strength bowling. So it is a great chance for the other players to showcase their skills," Gill said in the post-match press conference after India lost the 3rd ODI against the Windies by five wickets.