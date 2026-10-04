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'I don’t think there’s much time to experiment': Shubman Gill urges India to finalise 2027 World Cup combination

Shubman Gill said India cannot afford too much experimentation with the 2027 ODI World Cup now only a year away. The India captain wants the team to begin playing with its preferred World Cup combination from the next series onwards.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 11:55 AM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 11:55 AM IST
'I don’t think there’s much time to experiment': Shubman Gill urges India to finalise 2027 World Cup combination
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'I don’t think there’s much time to experiment': Shubman Gill urges India to finalise 2027 World Cup combination
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