'I don't really plan': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals truth behind viral 'A' celebration after his 93 carnage powers RR win vs LSG

While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grabbed major headlines with a match-winning knock of 93 to guide Rajasthan Royals to a vital win over Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, his mysterious post-milestone gesture created a massive buzz across digital platforms. Upon securing his third half-century of the current season, the 15-year-old prodigy raised his hands above his head to form the letter "A". This action sent internet detectives into overdrive as they frantically tried to decode the meaning behind it.

The puzzle was solved at the presentation ceremony after the match. When the youngster was questioned about his actions, his explanation completely subverted everyone's assumptions.

"This was just like that, I didn’t do it thinking of something like this," the 15-year-old said after RR’s seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.

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"The celebration I did in the last match didn’t have any meaning either. I just keep trying out some new things like this."

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Powers Rajasthan Royals Chase with Stunning 93

Sooryavanshi chose to express himself primarily through his batting performances. He blasted an incredible 93 runs from a mere 38 deliveries, which enabled Rajasthan Royals to hunt down a target of 221 effortlessly. Partnering at the top of the order with interim skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi propelled his team to a rapid 71 for no loss within the initial powerplay phase. Once Jaiswal was dismissed, the youngster assumed absolute command of the run chase.

The teenager reached his individual fifty in a mere 23 balls. Furthermore, he etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian batter in IPL 2026 to smash 50 sixes during the season. He was also involved in a pivotal 100-run partnership alongside Dhruv Jurel, who notched his fifth half-century of the campaign. Together, they ensured Rajasthan Royals chased down the target with seven wickets remaining.

Mitchell Marsh's 96 Helps Lucknow Super Giants Post 220

Earlier in the contest, Mitchell Marsh top-scored for Lucknow Super Giants by compiling 96 runs off 57 balls, lifting the visitors to 220 for 5 after Josh Inglis provided a blazing start.

On the bowling side for Rajasthan, Yash Raj Punia delivered a standout performance by claiming two wickets for 35 runs.

Jofra Archer also made a huge impact in the death overs by picking up key wickets and helping restrict Lucknow from pushing beyond 220.

Rajasthan Royals Eye IPL 2026 Playoff Spot

The Royals are scheduled to play their final league-stage fixture against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. A victory in that upcoming match will officially confirm Rajasthan Royals' place in the IPL 2026 playoffs.

With the leading three teams already securing qualification, Rajasthan are currently in pole position to grab the final remaining knockout berth.

Updated IPL 2026 Orange Cap Standings

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) – 579 runs

Mitchell Marsh (GT) – 563 runs

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – 555 runs

Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 554 runs

Shubman Gill (GT) – 508 runs

