England's Joe Root shared his thoughts on the team playing 'Bazball Way' despite constant criticism. The 'Bazball approach' has been started since Brendon McCullum was appointed as Head coach of the side. The team has their ups and downs playing this way but have stuck around.



Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, he described this period as the most enjoyable of his career. Root is England's leading run-scorer in Tests.

"It has become the most fun time of my career-playing the way we play, the environment that has been created. The job Ben and (head coach) Brendon (McCullum) have done has been fabulous, and so much fun has come with it," Root said.



"It might not always get reported how it is-I don't think 'Bazball' is the right way to describe it. It has been a big change and is different to how a lot of teams play, but there is a lot more method to it than is probably perceived," he added.



England has not qualified for the WTC final even once in the three WTC cycles they took part in.





While one member of Fab-Four, Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket the eyes are now on the other three. Roohit shared his thoughts on how he wants to focus on the game during the remaining years of his career.



"I just want to enjoy playing, remember that raw feeling of being 10 years old or younger-watching my dad play or being in the garage or garden with my brother. I'm not saying sticks in the ground with a taped-up tennis ball pretending you are at the MCG or Lord's, but waking up, opening the curtains and praying it's not raining so you can play that day, and trying to harness those feelings," he said.



Root will be key for the English batting unit against a lethal Indian bowling attack spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah. The first Test will be played on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. He needs just 154 runs to become the first batter in history to score 3000 test runs against India. He is also just 142 shy of the record of the fastest to reach 4,000 runs against the Indian team (across formats)