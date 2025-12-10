India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has made her first public statement since confirming the cancellation of her planned wedding, choosing to address the situation with honesty and clarity. Speaking at a recent event, Mandhana emphasized that cricket remains the most important part of her life, a sentiment that has defined her journey since her teenage years.

The 29-year-old batting star, who had earlier announced that her November wedding would no longer take place, acknowledged the attention surrounding the development but redirected the conversation toward her passion for the game. "I don't think I love anything more than cricket. Wearing that Indian jersey is the motivation that drives us. You keep all your problems aside, and that thought alone helps you focus on life. As a kid, the madness for batting was always there. No one understood it, but in my mind, I always wanted to be called a world champion," she said at the event.

A Focused Mindset After a Difficult Phase

The cancellation of the wedding had led to weeks of speculation, but Mandhana’s composed response reflects her professionalism. Rather than dwelling on the personal matter, she highlighted her dedication to representing India at the highest level. Her remarks suggest a renewed clarity and determination as she prepares for a demanding international calendar.

The Indian vice-captain recalled the memories of winning the trophy: "We were waiting for it so badly. I’ve been playing for more than 12 years, many times things didn’t go our way. We visualised it before the final, and when we finally saw it on the screen, it gave us goosebumps. It was an incredible, special moment," she added.

Smriti Mandhana also had some special words for veterans Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami who deserved but had to retire without a World Cup to their name. "This World Cup was the reward for the battle we fought over the years.

"We really wanted to do it for them, badly. Seeing tears in their eyes made it feel like women's cricket itself was winning. It was a battle won for all of them," Mandhana further said.

Looking Ahead

As India prepares for major international assignments, Mandhana’s leadership will continue to be crucial. Her recent form, combined with her ability to anchor innings under pressure, makes her indispensable to the side. With her public stance now clarified, Mandhana appears poised to begin the next chapter of her career with renewed energy.