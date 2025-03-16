Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli has expressed his concerns over the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) new rule restricting players' families from accompanying them during tours. The 36-year-old, who recently played a key role in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 victory, highlighted how family presence helps players cope with challenging situations.

Following India's 1-3 loss in the Test series against Australia earlier this year, the BCCI introduced a policy limiting family visits. Under this rule, players’ partners and children can only join them after the first two weeks of tours longer than 45 days, and their stay is restricted to 14 days.

‘People Don’t Understand the Value of Family Presence’: Virat Kohli

Speaking at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit before IPL 2025, Kohli emphasized the emotional support families provide during high-pressure tours. "It's very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time you have something intense happening on the outside," Kohli said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I don't think people understand the value it brings to a large extent. And I feel quite disappointed about that because people who have no control over what's going on are dragged into conversations and put at the forefront, with statements like, 'Oh, maybe they need to be kept away,’" he added.

‘Want to Be Able to Be Normal’

Kohli, who recently became the fastest batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record, stated that having families on tour helps players manage their responsibilities better.

"If you ask any player if they want their family around all the time, they will say yes. I don't want to go to my room, sit alone, and sulk. I want to be able to be normal. And then you can really treat your game as a responsibility—you finish that responsibility, and you come back to life,” Kohli explained.

Kohli’s Champions Trophy Triumph and Family Moments

During the Champions Trophy 2025, Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma, was seen cheering for him from the stands. After India secured their third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket win against New Zealand in the final, Kohli celebrated with Anushka, and their heartfelt moments went viral on social media.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and their daughter, Samaira, were also present during the tournament. Kohli was among India's standout performers, scoring a century against Pakistan in Dubai and an 84-run knock against Australia in the semi-final.

With the debate over BCCI’s family restrictions continuing, Kohli's remarks add weight to the ongoing discussion about players' well-being and mental health during long international tours.