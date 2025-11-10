India opener Shafali Verma has said that her late inclusion in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 squad motivated her to give everything for the team as they went on to win their maiden title.

Shafali, who was brought in as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal just before the semi-final against Australia, went on to play a decisive role in the final.

"When I joined the team ahead of the semi-final, I was determined to contribute to the World Cup win," Shafali told reporters while speaking at a felicitation event in her hometown Rohtak.

"The final is always a big stage. Initially, I was a bit nervous, but I calmed myself, focused on my strategy, and executed it well. That helped me deliver an all-round performance," she added.

India beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final and the 21-year-old Shafali was adjudged the Player of the Match in the summit clash after she scored 87 runs and picked up two wickets in Navi Mumbai.

Notably, it was a significant comeback for Shafali, who had been dropped from India’s ODI squad against Australia earlier this year. Shafali returned to domestic cricket, determined to rediscover her rhythm before earning a recall to the ODI squad during the World Cup.

"The last year was tough for me. I faced many struggles, but I kept working hard and was rewarded by God for my effort," Shafali said.

Her strong performance in the final capped a memorable tournament for India, who recovered from a slow start in the group stage to lift their title. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India had suffered three straight defeats before beating New Zealand in a must-win clash to reach the knockouts.

Shafali Verma Show In Final Against South Africa

In the final against South Africa, Shafali Verma played freely and stayed calm even as the pressure built. She put up a 100-run stand with Smriti Mandhana for the opening wicket and was the top scorer in the side as India finished with 298/7 helped India post a big total.

Later on, her two wickets in successive overs, those of Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp, dealt a major blow to South Africa’s chase.

When asked about her approach in the final, she said: "I tried to stay calm and execute my plans, and things went as expected. The only thought was that we had to give our all in those seven hours for our country."

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 win marked India becoming only the fourth team after Australia, England and New Zealand to lift the coveted title.