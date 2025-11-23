'I Feel Sorry For 60,000 People...': Despite His Blistering 123, Travis Head Apologises To Perth Crowd - Here’s Why

Australian batting star Travis Head expressed sympathy for the Perth crowd after the opening Ashes Test wrapped up in only two days. Australia dominated England with an eight-wicket victory, leaving nearly sixty thousand fans who had purchased Day 3 tickets without any live action.

Head apologised to the spectators, acknowledging that his own explosive innings was a major reason behind the early finish. His stunning knock of 123 played a decisive role as Australia chased down England’s target of 205 in just 28.2 overs, capping off a dramatic and fast-moving Test match filled with sharp bowling spells and quick shifts in momentum.

Head said after the win:

“I almost feel sorry for the 60,000 people who bought tickets for tomorrow. It’s been unbelievable. The emotions are pretty high… To be able to contribute the way I did, it feels pretty special.”

The Australian team’s decision to promote Head to open the innings during the chase was another striking element of the match. The move, which surprised many, was not a long-standing strategy but something that was finalised just before the run chase began.

When asked when the idea originated, Head joked:

“About two years ago!”

He then clarified that the plan was only recently discussed. “Nah, honestly, I was happy to do it. It doesn’t bother me too much. We’d spoken about it — we know what England’s short-ball plans look like. The coaching staff and Patty (Cummins) had a few ideas, and this was one of them. Nice that it worked out today.”

Collective Decision

Head explained that the decision was reached collectively rather than being pushed by any one individual.

“Bit of everyone coach, captain, a few senior players. A couple of options were thrown around the room. I was keen, and there was support for it. Could’ve easily been Marnus facing the first over too. But the thinking was right: get out there, trust the plans, and see what happens. And today it paid off.”

His promotion turned out to be a masterstroke as he blasted a century off only sixty-nine balls, the fastest ever scored in the fourth innings of a Test match. Head also admitted he fully expected England to rely heavily on the short-ball tactic throughout his innings.

“I was. That’s a seriously good bowling attack and we knew the short stuff was coming. My plan was just to play to the breeze, hit with it when I could, give myself room, pull when it was there. I wasn’t sure exactly how it would pan out, but today it came off,” he said.

Big Match Big Player

Head’s blistering 123 powered Australia to a commanding win, supported by Marnus Labuschagne who remained unbeaten on 51, while Steve Smith finished on two not out.

Earlier in the day, Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc produced a destructive spell after lunch that triggered a complete England collapse. From a stable position at 65 for 1, England crumbled rapidly as Boland removed Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook in quick succession. Starc then accounted for Joe Root and later dismissed Ben Stokes, which contributed to his remarkable ten-wicket haul for the match, building on his career-best seven for fifty-eight on the first day. England were bundled out for 164, leaving Australia with a straightforward chase that Head finished in devastating fashion.

England will now aim to regroup and search for a response when the second Test begins in Brisbane on December 4.