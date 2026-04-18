'I Feel Sorry for Him...': German Influencer LizLaz reacts after Virat Kohli likes and later unlikes her photo following social media buzz

The digital space has been buzzing following an interaction where cricket icon Virat Kohli reportedly liked a photo posted by German influencer LizLaz. This incident, which gained massive traction on Friday morning, prompted social media users to draw parallels to a similar occurrence from 2025 involving Avneet Kaur. LizLaz, a musician and vlogger, has now stepped forward to share her perspective on the viral moment and the subsequent media frenzy.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, she described the sudden attention as overwhelming.

"It was crazy because I woke up and then I was all over the news,” she tells us, adding, “I don’t even know when he liked the picture, I learnt through the news. So many people found the articles done on me on many different platforms and sent them to me in my DMs. I got so many messages today, people were super excited about it."

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Despite the fact that the like was eventually removed, LizLaz expressed a sense of empathy toward the athlete rather than frustration.

"No, I felt a bit sorry for him actually!” she says. "I was so happy that he liked it, but then him unliking it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don't even know how it became such a big story. How did people notice, how did they make it news… that was probably not his intention behind it, but still I am grateful for it and I appreciate the support from him."

Her love for Kohli

The spotlight on the influencer also led to the resurgence of an old interview clip where she confessed her admiration for Kohli. She explained that this appreciation took root during her initial trip to India. Initially planned as a brief two-week visit to a friend in Bengaluru, her stay extended into a multi-month exploration of cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Goa, and Hyderabad.

"One of my best friends is from Bangalore, so I just wanted to visit them. I thought I am going to stay for maybe two weeks and then leave. But then I enjoyed it a lot, so I stayed for many months. I also started traveling around all over South India, Goa, Mysore, even Coorg, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and then also the north later. And this trip is when I got introduced to cricket as a sport. I didn’t watch it before or anything. I was born in South Africa but brought up in Germany, where the national sport is only football."

It was during this period that she was introduced to the Indian Premier League. Immersed in the local culture, she became a supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"It was obviously the IPL last year, so I started watching with my Bangalorean friends. It was contagious. I was also becoming a Royal Challengers Bangalore fan. And obviously, if you support RCB, Virat Kohli is the most exciting player to watch. He's just so good. So I was happy about him liking the picture."

This viral event has already resulted in a surge of professional inquiries for the vlogger. While she is currently weighing her options, she remains focused on her music and content creation, expressing an interest in returning to India for future opportunities.

"There have been so many queries. But I am taking my time. I am passionate about music and vlogging. And if I get music opportunities in India, why not? Maybe I will visit again soon. I wish I was there for the IPL this time."