'I Felt Disrespected And Hurt': Chris Gayle Recalls Painful Experience With Punjab Kings In IPL

IPL: T20 legend Chris Gayle has revealed the emotional turmoil he experienced during his tenure with the Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) in the IPL. Despite being one of the most prolific T20 batters, Gayle claimed he was treated poorly by the franchise, leaving him deeply hurt.

Prolific Performance Overshadowed by Disrespect

Gayle played for Punjab Kings between 2018 and 2021, primarily as an opening batter. Over 41 matches, he scored 1,304 runs at an impressive average of 40.75 and a strike rate of 148.65. His IPL record for PBKS included one century and eleven half-centuries, with his highest score being 104 not out. Despite his on-field contributions, Gayle revealed that his experience with the franchise left him feeling undervalued.

‘I Felt Like Going Into Depression’

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Gayle said, “My IPL ended prematurely with Punjab. I was disrespected at Kings XI. I felt I wasn't treated properly as a senior who had done so much for the league and brought value. They treated me like a kid. For the first time in my life, I felt like getting into depression. I broke down talking to Anil Kumble because I was really hurt. I was disappointed with him and the way the franchise was run.”

KL Rahul Tried to Reassure, But Gayle Walked Away

Gayle also recounted an incident with former PBKS captain KL Rahul. Rahul had called him, assuring that he would play in the next game. Gayle, however, said he simply thanked Rahul and walked away, unable to continue with a franchise that had left him emotionally distressed.

PBKS Holds Special Place in Gayle’s IPL Journey

While his stint with Punjab ended bitterly, Gayle’s numbers against the franchise remain remarkable. He scored 797 runs in 16 innings against PBKS, making it the team against which he has scored the most IPL runs. Apart from Punjab, Gayle has also represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, cementing his legacy as one of T20 cricket’s greatest icons.

IPL Veteran’s Honest Reflection

Gayle’s revelations highlight the emotional side of professional cricket, showing that even the most celebrated athletes can face challenges beyond the scoreboard. His candid account serves as a reminder of the human side of the IPL, where performance alone does not always ensure respect.