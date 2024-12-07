'I Felt Like It Was Probably...': Travis Head Reacts To His Confrontation With Mohammed Siraj

Australia batter Travis Head has reacted to his on-field confrontation with India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Day 2 of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Notably, Siraj gave a fiery send-off to Head, who struck his second Test century (140 off 141 balls) against India on Saturday.

The incident took place after Siraj bowled Head with a low full toss after he'd been whipped over the leg side for six. After dismissing the attacking batter, the Indian pacer celebrated animatedly and appeared to exchange a few words and gestured Head towards the dressing room.

Speaking to media after the end of play on day two, Head said that he was disappointed with how his dismissal transpired.

"I actually jokingly said 'well bowled' and then he pointed me in (to go to) the shades. I had my reaction as well but I would not like to give (it) too much airtime. I was surprised at the reaction in terms of the situation of the game and the lead up and there was no confrontation leading up to it and I felt like it was probably, a little bit far at the time," Head said.

"That's why I'm disappointed in the reaction that I gave back but I'm also going to stand up for myself. I'd like to think in our team that we wouldn't do that, it's not how I'd like to play the game and I'd feel like my teammates (are) the same and if I'd seen that in that circumstances, I'd probably call it out, which I did," he said," he added.

The 30-year-old batter also revealed that he had spoken to some "individuals" regarding the confrontation but did not give any details.

"There's been conversations I've had, I'll leave those conversations that I've had with individuals around that. Like I said, I feel, like the way I would like to play the game, I guess the respect shown for myself and I hope my teammates, I'd feel like I'd hold a high expectation of my teammates as well and the way we conduct ourselves and the way we go about things," said Head.

"I can't speak much for India but like I said, I'm going to call out in certain situations, I've had conversations with guys (in) this series about that. I feel like you can play hard and play fair but obviously when you're out you can't do much about it. I'm disappointed with the reaction I had after that but I'm going to stand up for myself," he added.

Head's century has put Australia in the driver's seat to win the Pink Ball Test and level the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series.