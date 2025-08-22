India's squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2025, set to begin on September 9, has triggered intense reactions among cricket analysts and fans, especially over the surprising omission of Shreyas Iyer from the 15-member squad. The decision has left many puzzled, including former Punjab Kings assistant coach Brad Haddin, who has worked closely with Iyer in the IPL.

At 30, Shreyas Iyer has been in outstanding form throughout 2025. He played a crucial role in India's victorious ICC Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer for the team. His performance in the IPL 2025 further solidified his stature, where he was among the top scorers while also leading the Punjab Kings as captain. Despite these achievements, Iyer’s name is missing not only from the main squad but also from the reserves.

ALSO READ - India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Probable Playing XI Player-by-Player Comparison

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Brad Haddin expressed his shock and disappointment, calling the selectors’ decision "strange." Having worked with Iyer during the IPL season, Haddin praised the batter’s composure under pressure and the energizing presence he brings to a team. He revealed that he had even anticipated Iyer’s inclusion in India’s leadership group for the tournament.

“Well, one, leadership qualities. Two, the style of player he is under pressure, and he's someone that everyone plays better with when he's on the team. I had no idea. I first thought when I was reading it that he was injured, but he's not. So, it's a strange decision for me because he brings so much to the game. I actually thought he was going to be captain. Extraordinary selection,” Haddin said.

The omission has fueled speculation, with some hinting at possible internal politics within the team setup. Critics argue that overlooking Iyer, given his recent track record and form, could be a move that backfires during the tournament.

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel