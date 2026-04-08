'I follow up every day': Will Mitchell Starc play today's game vs GT? Massive Bombshell dropped

Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel has asserted that within the landscape of IPL 2026, Mitchell Starc remains a peerless force with the sole exception of Jasprit Bumrah. As of April 08, 2026, the franchise continues to monitor the status of the elite Australian pacer, who is currently sidelined while recovering from a shoulder injury and seeking match fitness.

On the eve of the Delhi Capitals' encounter with the Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Patel noted that while the team has managed to start the season successfully without Starc, his unique ability to deliver swing at speeds exceeding 140 kmph is irreplaceable. The coach confirmed he is in regular contact with Cricket Australia to facilitate Starc’s return to the squad.

"We have won two games so it has not been felt," Patel said in jest.

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"If we don't do well, it depends. He is one of the best in the world. There is no bigger bowler in the IPL than Starc. Bumrah is the only one I can think of. He has so much experience, he swings at 140kmph plus with the new ball. I follow up with the team every day. Cricket Australia will update us. We need him as our main bowler," the 42 year old coach added.

Analysis of Delhi Capitals' Fast Bowling Depth

In Starc’s absence, the DC pace attack featuring Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, and Lungi Ngidi has performed effectively. Mukesh has proven dangerous with the new ball, Natarajan has successfully restricted scoring during the death overs, and Ngidi’s cutters have consistently troubled opposing batsmen.

Due to the success of this trio, the Capitals have been able to keep high value recruits on the bench, including:

Auqib Nabi Dar: Signed for ₹8.4 crore.

Kyle Jamieson: New Zealand fast bowler.

Dushmantha Chameera: Sri Lankan pace specialist.

Munaf Patel Commends Auqib Nabi Dar

Munaf Patel specifically praised Auqib Nabi, the Jammu and Kashmir pacer who dominated the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy as the leading wicket taker. Patel indicated that the in form bowler is prepared to contribute either as a bowling all rounder or an Impact Player at any stage of the tournament.

"He is fond of bowling, has a great work ethic. IPL kee hawa nahi lagi hain ab tak (He has not got the hang of IPL yet). He took 60 wickets in Ranji Trophy, it is a big deal. He is ready to play for us. He could play anytime including as an impact player," stated the former India pacer.