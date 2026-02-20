'I fully understood myself, my worth...': CSK's Rs 5.2 crore buy Rahul Chahar announces divorce from Ishani Johar; Check his emotional post

Indian leg-spinner and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s latest acquisition, Rahul Chahar has officially confirmed his divorce from wife Ishani Johar, after nearly four years of marriage. Taking to Instagram on Friday, February 20, the 26-year-old revealed that his marriage has legally concluded, detailing the emotional and legal challenges he faced over the past 15 months.

The announcement comes just weeks before what would have been the couple’s fourth wedding anniversary. It has drawn widespread attention from fans and the cricket community.



ALSO READ: India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa: Will Gautam Gambhir drop Abhishek Sharma? Axar Patel to replace Washington Sundar

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Chapter Closed With Clarity

Chahar, who rose to fame as a standout leg-spinner for the Indian national team and various IPL franchises, offered a raw reflection on marrying at the age of 22.

In his emotional post, he opened up about entering marriage at a young age, before he fully understood himself or his priorities in life. He described the ordeal as one of the toughest periods he has endured, involving prolonged courtroom proceedings to reach a mutual and legal resolution.

"I entered marriage at a young age, before I fully understood myself, my worth, or the life I truly wanted to build. What followed were years of lessons I never expected, and the last fifteen months spent navigating courtrooms, learning patience, resilience, and the strength that comes from truth," Chahar wrote.

Reflecting On The Journey

Rahul and Ishani, a fashion designer, were long-time partners before getting engaged in December 2019. Their relationship was celebrated by fans, culminating in a high-profile destination wedding in Goa on March 9, 2022.

However, the cricketer noted that while the legal process "costed a lot," he is choosing to look forward rather than dwell on the past. He emphasised that the separation is not an ending, but a "reset" and a "release."

"I close this chapter not with anger or regret, but with clarity. Some relationships are not meant to last forever; they are meant to awaken us, teach us, and transform us. I move forward wiser, more self-aware, and certain of the life I deserve to build," wrote Chahar.

Focusing On A Fresh Start

The news comes at a pivotal time for Rahul Chahar's professional career. After being signed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹5.2 crore in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, the leg-spinner is expected to be a key part of their spin attack this season.

With the legal formalities now behind him, Chahar expressed his readiness to begin a new chapter defined by "self-respect, peace, and better choices." He concluded his message by stating he carries forward "no bitterness - only lessons, dignity, and the courage to begin again."

As the IPL 2026 season approaches, supporters will be watching how the leg-spinner channels this chapter's closure into his on-field performances.