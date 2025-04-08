'I Got Angry And Started Crying': PBKS Captain Shreyas Iyer Reveals What Left Him In Tears During 2025 Champions Trophy

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 22nd match of the IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings won their first two matches of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants before losing to Rajasthan Royals in their last game. They will look to return to winning ways against CSK.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash against CSK, PBKS skipper Shreyas shared an interesting anecdote from the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign when he was reduced to tears.

Shreyas, who played a key role in India's Champions Trophy 2025 victory, revealed that he was in tears during the first practice session in Dubai as he was not able to bat well in the nets.

"The last time I cried properly was during the first practice session of the Champions Trophy because I could not bat well in the nets. I got angry and started crying. I had performed well in the England series and hence, I was expecting that I’ll continue in the same flow in the Champions Trophy," Shreyas said on Kandid with Kings podcast of Punjab Kings.

"But the conditions were different in Dubai and hence, adapting on the first day itself was quite hard. When the practice session ended, I wanted to do some extra batting which I could not. Hence, I got very angry," he added.

The 2024 IPL-winning captain also opened up on the bond he shares with his family. Shreyas said that his parents still make sure that they drop him at the airport whenever he is traveling to play.

"I am very close to my family. My mom and dad still come and drop me at the airport. So you can imagine how close I am to them. I used to be nervous in the starting and used to tell them to stay back and rest at home but now I have realized that they want to come and enjoy, so I am absolutely fine with it," Iyer said.

Punjab Kings splurged INR 26.75 crore to buy Shreyas Iyer, making him the second-most expensive player at an IPL auction. He is enjoying his time with PBKS squad, having led the team to two victories in three matches played so far in season 18 of the Indian Premier League.