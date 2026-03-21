'I had 2 Chicks at Home': Dwayne Bravo's 'Mic slip' goes viral at KKR presser; Rahane warns 'Mics On' – Bravo Mortified! - WATCH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo has found himself at the center of a social media storm following an embarrassing hot mic moment ahead of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former West Indies star was caught making personal remarks during a media gathering, unaware that his audio was being recorded and broadcast.

The Incident in the Briefing Room

The incident occurred as Bravo was joined by KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar, assistant coach Shane Watson, and captain Ajinkya Rahane. In a video clip that has since gone viral, the group is seen greeting one another when Bravo, speaking to Watson and gesturing toward Nayar, was overheard saying: “When these guys called me, I had two chicks at my home.”

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The casual remark was abruptly cut short when captain Ajinkya Rahane leaned in to inform Bravo that the microphones were already live. The mentor appeared visibly mortified, reacting with a brief, “Shit,” before the rest of the management staff became noticeably more guarded in their conduct.

SHAMEFUL REMARK DJ BRAVO



KKR full management was attending a press conference including their coach and captain. Bravo didn’t know Mics were on when he said I had 2 chicks (girlfriends) at my house. When Rahane told him mic was on his face was completely off. Such a shame… pic.twitter.com/hDi7fQ2zGV — JB (@93Yorker) March 20, 2026

Public Backlash and Comparisons

The remarks have drawn significant criticism online, with fans and analysts questioning the professionalism of the KKR mentor. One prominent user on X, @93yorker, lambasted the mindset displayed at the high profile event.

"KKR full management was attending a press conference, including their coach and captain. Bravo didn’t know Mics were on when he said I had 2 chicks (girlfriends) at my house. When Rahane told him mic was on his face was completely off. Such a shame that he is part of IPL with this mindset," the user posted.

Another reaction from the account QueryWithme emphasized the need for accountability: “This is disappointing if true. Professional environments demand respect especially on a mic, whether you think it’s live or not. Players represent more than just themselves. Hope there’s accountability.”

The situation has drawn parallels to the 2019 controversy involving Hardik Pandya on a popular talk show. At that time, Pandya faced a suspension and widespread condemnation for derogatory remarks about women. He eventually issued an apology, stating: “After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments.”

KKR’s Growing List of Pre-Season Hurdles

This PR blunder adds to a difficult week for the Kolkata franchise. Earlier, reports confirmed that KKR suffered a major blow as Harshit Rana was ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury. Additionally, the team is currently monitoring the fitness of several key players as they prepare to face the players like Abhishek Sharma who, according to some experts, "walk into the fire" during high pressure games.

While it remains unclear who the women mentioned in Bravo's story were, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the constant scrutiny faced by IPL personnel. In an era of viral clips and instant feedback, even a private anecdote can jeopardize a professional reputation.

KKR SQUAD

Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tejasvi Singh, Akash Deep, Rahul Tripathi, Daksh Kamra, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Kartik Tyagi Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Blessing Muzarabani,* Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert 25 (17 Indian; 8 overseas)