I have attitude towards liars and traitors: Gautam Gambhir tells Shahid Afridi

The Gautam Gambhir-Shahid Afridi saga has continued with the former Indian batsman hitting back at another scathing remark about him that has emerged from the former Pakistan all-rounder's autobiography published in April 2019.

The war of words between the two former cricketers, who have had a number of run-ins on the pitch during their playing days, started with Afridi's remarks on Gambhir in the book becoming public before its launch.

The latest quote to have emerged says that Gambhir is "barely a character in the great scheme of cricket" and he "behaves like he's a cross between Don Bradman and James Bond." Afridi also says that Gambhir "has no great records."

"Someone who doesn't remember his age how will he remember my records! ok. Shahid Afridi let me remind you one: 2007 T20 WC final, Ind vs Pak Gambhir 75 off 54 balls vs Afridi 0 off 1 ball. Most important: We won the Cup. And yes, I've attitude towards liars, traitors & opportunists," Gambhir tweeted on Saturday.

"(Gautam Gambhir) and his attitude problem. He, who has no personality. He, who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He has no great records, just a lot of attitude. He behaves like he's a cross between Don Bradman and James Bond," Afridi had said in the book.

