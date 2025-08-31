‘I Have Learnt…’: Arshdeep Singh Credits Mohammed Siraj’s Advice While Waiting For Test Debut

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has revealed how senior fast bowler Mohammed Siraj helped him understand the mental side of red-ball cricket. Despite being close to a Test debut, the left-arm quick has yet to earn his first cap. Speaking about his journey, Arshdeep said that Siraj advised him to embrace the dull, uneventful phases of a game rather than grow restless.

“I have learnt how to enjoy the boring time after speaking to Siraj. He told me that in red-ball cricket, when nothing is happening, your ability to stay calm and focused makes all the difference,” Arshdeep shared. “After lunch, when the ball doesn’t swing much, that’s when you need discipline. Those overs may not bring wickets, but they are important in building pressure,” he added.

Missed Opportunities and Future Focus

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Arshdeep was part of India’s squad for the England tour earlier this year but couldn’t break into the playing XI due to injuries and team balance. While that disappointment lingers, the pacer has chosen to take positives from the experience. Playing in the Duleep Trophy, he highlighted how red-ball cricket tests a bowler’s patience, particularly in sessions where the ball offers little assistance.

"Mentally, in the last two months, I have learnt how to enjoy the boring time. In Test cricket or red-ball matches, there is a time when the work gets boring. Like the session after lunch, the ball doesn't do anything, how can you enjoy that?" Arshdeep said on the sidelines of the ongoing Duleep Trophy.

Building for the Long Format

Known for his T20 and ODI performances, Arshdeep is steadily working on the endurance and consistency required in Tests. He believes that learning to remain mentally steady during long spells will prepare him better when the chance for a debut finally comes.

For now, his focus remains on domestic cricket, where he hopes to prove his red-ball credentials and eventually don the whites for India.