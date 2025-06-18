'I Have Let Ricky Ponting Down In Couple Of Tournaments': Glenn Maxwell Emotionally Reflects On Dismal Punjab Kings Homecoming In IPL 2025

Glenn Maxwell, who recently announced his retirement from One Day cricket is currently playing the Major League Cricket 2025 leading Washington Freedom. The Australian all-rounder scored a roaring century against Los Angeles Knight Riders. He tonked 13 sixes and played an unbeaten 49-ball 106 at the Coliseum, California. The inning helped freedom to gain advantage posting 208/5, in response the LA Knight Riders collapsed badly for 95.





The All-rounder reacted to the century, the century came in front of his family making the moment extra-special. Ricky Ponting is the head coach for this franchise too, previously Ricky-Glenn were seen together in the same roles as a player-head coach for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.Maxwell opened on letting his coach Ricky down several times, the duo was together three times earlier - Punjab Kings (PBKS) and before (Delhi Daredevils, now known as Delhi Capitals)."I gave myself a chance for sure. Being the captain, you want to carry on for the team. I got to a position where I thought I could just go on. I had 155-160 in my mind. "I feel like I was hitting well in India. Sometimes the results don't go your way. Just a bit of time is needed to get going. I have let him (Ricky Ponting) down in a couple of tournaments. I missed out playing for Punjab in the later stages of the IPL. Playing under Ricky, we hopefully have a chance to add to last year's trophy," Maxwell said in the post-match presentation.Maxwell had a horrible run in the IPL 18th edition scoring just 48 runs in 6 innings. The performance forced Ricky and Co to drop him and later he was ruled out of the tournament because of an injury. Mitchell Owen replaced him in the team and PBKS went till the final of the league but lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six runs in the final.The homecoming of Maxwell didn't do justice to his legacy and there is a high chance that PBKS may not retain him for next season. Maxwell previously played for Punjab franchise in 2014 and 2015 editions of IPL.