/'I have not...': Delhi Capitals Rs 4 cr buy accused of sexual relationship on false marriage promise, breaks silence

A formal police investigation is underway in West Bengal after a female medical student from Karnataka filed a complaint against Bengal and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper batter Abishek Porel. The complainant has accused the young cricketer of engaging in a sexual relationship under the false pretense of marriage.
The legal case was registered at the Mogra Police Station, located in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. Porel has strongly refuted all allegations made against him, maintaining his innocence.
Details of the Legal Complaint
According to the official report first published by Anandabazar Patrika, the complainant is a medical student originally from the state of Karnataka. In her petition to the police, she stated that she and Porel had been in an active relationship for a duration of three years, during which they had mutually planned to marry.
The woman alleged that friction and complications began to disrupt their relationship approximately one year and a half ago. Although the dispute had previously reached the attention of law enforcement, no official, written complaint was filed by either party at that time.
The situation escalated on Tuesday when the woman, accompanied by her mother, visited the Mogra Police Station in person to submit a formal written complaint against the cricketer. Following the submission, the Hooghly rural police immediately initiated a preliminary inquiry.
Police Mobilization and Charges
Upon receiving news of the high profile case, Hooghly Rural Superintendent of Police Kunar Bhushan Singh arrived at the Mogra Police Station to personally oversee the initial steps. The Superintendent held detailed planning discussions with Mogra officer in charge Soumen Biswas and Deputy Superintendent of Police Crime Abhijit Singh Mohapatra to outline the immediate course of action.
According to police officials, specific directives have been handed down to investigators to gather evidence quickly. The written complaint filed by the medical student contains several serious charges, including:
Non consensual sexual intercourse established under the promise of marriage
Physical assault
Criminal intimidation and threat
Abishek Porel Refutes All Allegations
Abishek Porel, who is currently training in Bengaluru, has completely dismissed the claims, categorizing them as baseless. The 23 year old cricketer stated that he has not yet been contacted or questioned by the West Bengal police regarding the matter.
"I am playing well now, so various things are coming up," Porel stated when asked about the development.
The young athlete explained that he had been intensely occupied with private family matters since the conclusion of the latest Indian Premier League season. He further indicated that he would cooperate fully and provide a comprehensive response to the public once the police department completes its initial round of inquiries.
"I will talk about this when the police investigate. I have not spoken to the police yet," Porel concluded.
Porel recently featured for the Delhi Capitals franchise in the Indian Premier League, where he registered 108 runs across four match appearances. He is also a regular member of the Bengal state domestic cricket team.
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