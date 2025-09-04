'I Have To Become Like Dhoni': Pakistan Captain Draws Inspiration From CSK Captain Ahead Of World Cup

Pakistan Women’s captain Fatima Sana has revealed that she draws inspiration from legendary India skipper MS Dhoni as she prepares to lead her team in the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. At just 23, the talented all-rounder will be captaining Pakistan in the high-profile event beginning September 30 in India and Sri Lanka, with all of their matches scheduled to take place in Colombo.

Sana, who has watched Dhoni’s journey closely, admitted that his calmness and ability to back players make him a role model for her own captaincy. “It is natural to be a little nervous initially when captaining in a big tournament like the World Cup, but I take inspiration from Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a captain,” she told PTI.

"I have seen his matches as India and CSK captain. His on-field decision-making, calmness and the way he backs his players, there is a lot to learn from that. When I got the captaincy, I thought that I have to become like Dhoni. I also watched his interviews and got to learn a lot," she added.

Pakistan have never reached the semi-finals of a World Cup in either format, but Sana is confident her team can rewrite that history in 2025. "This time, the jinx will definitely be broken because the young players know how important this tournament is for Pakistan women’s cricket. We will not think about the past. My goal is to take the team to the semifinals," the captain said.

Sana also highlighted the growing interest and opportunities for women’s cricket in Pakistan. "In Pakistan, girls have started playing cricket in schools and international matches are being telecast live. ICC has also taken a good initiative by increasing the prize money for the Women’s World Cup, which will inspire budding players in Pakistan. But there is still a barrier which we have to break through this tournament," she observed.

MS Dhoni’s legacy in international cricket continues to inspire players worldwide. Known for guiding India to the 2011 World Cup triumph on home soil and leading CSK to five Indian Premier League titles, his style of leadership resonates with captains across generations. For Sana, following Dhoni’s principles of calmness, clarity, and trust in players is the path she wants to take starting with Pakistan’s World Cup journey this year.

Pakistan Squad: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah. Reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar