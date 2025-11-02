After near-misses in previous editions, captain Harmanpreet Kaur is eyeing a change in fortunes as India face South Africa in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in historic final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2.

Notably, India had reached the final in 2017 but couldn’t make it to the semifinals in the following edition, extending their wait for a title. Kaur, who was part of both campaigns, is determined to experience the feeling of lifting the trophy this time.

"We already know what it feels like after losing (a final), but after winning a game what’s the feeling is something we are really looking forward to (experience)," Harmanpreet said in the pre-match press conference, on the eve of the final.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Hopefully, tomorrow’s day is special for us and I hope we play our best cricket. Up till now, we have worked very hard but it’s about getting everything together for the team," she added.

India reached the final after a thrilling semi-final win against Australia, pulling off the highest successful chase ever in a women's ODI. On the other hand, South Africa defeated England to qualify for their first-ever final.

With both Australia and England, the two most successful sides in women’s cricket missing out this time, Kaur believes the prospect of a first-time winner adds to the excitement of the final.

"It’s a good feeling that two different teams are in the final. We have been seeing for many years that Australia has been dominating women’s cricket and England was at that stage too more or less. I’m feeling good that there are two different teams due to which there is more excitement and us reaching the final is not only special for us but also Indian fans because they have been the biggest support for us." the Indian skipper said.



ALSO READ: India's Predicted Playing XI For ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final Against South Africa: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma To Open; Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur Under Spotlight Once Again

India's Road To The Final Of ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

India's road to the final wasn’t straightforward. They suffered three defeats in the group stage which put their semi-final qualification in doubt. But they bounced back by beating New Zealand in a must-win clash and then stunned an unbeaten Australian side to book their place in the final.

Reflecting on that rough patch in the tournament, Harmanpreet said: "The team never shook up once because even though we had three losses despite that we were all together and were talking we have a great opportunity to reach the final. That was a positive mindset which really helped us to reach the final."

Meanwhile, South Africa, who handed India their first defeat of the tournament, began their campaign with a heavy loss to England but bounced back impressively with five consecutive wins to reach the semifinals. They then knocked out England, who had lost only once to Australia before that.

The 36-year-old Kaur acknowledged South Africa's strengths but expressed confidence in her own side ahead of the big game.

"South Africa’s start was not good but the way they came back in the tournament was outstanding to watch. They are a balanced side. We know they have a good bowling attack and at the same time, they have batting depth too," she said.

"But we have many positives in our team too. So I feel tomorrow’s match is going to be interesting and mentally and physically, we have been preparing for that. And hopefully we’ll enjoy ourselves tomorrow,” she added.