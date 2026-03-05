'I just wanna go home': Daren Sammy's plea goes viral as US-Israel-Iran war leaves West Indies stranded in India

West Indies Coach Daren Sammy has shared a desperate plea on social media as he and his team have been stranded in India weeks after their elimination from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war that has shut down transit hubs in the Middle East.

West Indies, under head coach Daren Sammy, exited in the Super Eights after a crucial defeat to hosts India on March 1 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata - a match that sealed their fate in the competition.

What should have been a straightforward journey home for the Caribbean side has turned into a prolonged ordeal due to the outbreak of war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The ongoing war has prompted widespread airspace closures in the Gulf, including major transit hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

These restrictions have severely disrupted global flight routes, particularly those connecting South Asia to the Caribbean via the Middle East. West Indies, along with Zimbabwe (also eliminated early), had planned to depart India through these routes but found themselves unable to leave.



Daren Sammy Pleads On Social Media

Daren Sammy, the former West Indies captain and current head coach, took to social media platform X to voice his exasperation.

In a simple yet poignant post, he wrote: "I just wanna go home."

Hours later, he followed up seeking clarity: "At least an update, tell us something. Today, tmw, next week. It's been five days."

Sammy wrote another post few hours later: Got an update. that’s all wi wanted

His plea quickly went viral, resonating with fans worldwide and highlighting the human impact of geopolitical crises on athletes and support staff far removed from the conflict.

Cricket West Indies Statement On Travel Delay

Notably, Daren Sammy's plea on social media comes just days after Cricket West Indies (CWI) had said that it was working "closely" with the International Cricket Council (ICC), governmental authorities and airline partners to secure the "earliest possible safe travel arrangements" for the West Indies team.

"Cricket West Indies wishes to advise that the departure of the West Indies Senior Men’s Team from India, following their exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, has been delayed due to international airspace restrictions. These restrictions are a direct result of the security threats posed by military action in the Gulf Region, which has impacted several international flight routes and required airlines to adjust scheduled services for safety reasons" Cricket West Indies had said.

"The safety and well-being of our players, coaches, and officials remain our highest priority. The team is currently accommodated in India and remains safe and well. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as confirmed travel arrangements are finalised. CWI appreciates the understanding and concern of our fans, families, and stakeholders during this time," it had added.

While some flight operations have resumed selectively in parts of the Gulf, full normalization remains uncertain amid ongoing military exchanges. For now, Sammy and the West Indies contingent remain in limbo, their return home dependent on de-escalation or alternative arrangements in a region gripped by uncertainty.