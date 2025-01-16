Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah dismissed reports suggesting he had been advised bed rest following a back injury sustained during the Sydney Test against Australia earlier this month. The 31-year-old pacer called the claims "fake news," ridiculing the unnamed sources behind the report.

Bumrah's Funny Reaction to the Rumor

Reacting to a now-deleted post on social media platform XI, Bumrah wrote: "I know fake news is easy to spread, but this made me laugh. Sources unreliable."

I know fake news is easy to spread but this made me laugh . Sources unreliable https://t.co/nEizLdES2h — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 15, 2025

The rumors, published by a leading daily, claimed that Bumrah, who has swelling in his back due to the injury, was advised to rest at home to allow the muscles to recover and reduce swelling. The report also speculated that Bumrah’s return to competitive cricket could take longer than expected.

Medical Evaluation Still Pending

While the pacer refuted the claims, uncertainty lingers over his availability for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. Reports suggest Bumrah is likely to report to the BCCI's National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a thorough medical evaluation. However, no fixed date has been set for his visit.

A source quoted in the report stated: "Bumrah could go to the NCA next week, but there’s no fixed timeline yet. Once the swelling subsides, the medical team will decide on the future course of action."

Concerns About Recovery

Experts expressed concerns about the nature of Bumrah’s injury. The source added: "Bed rest doesn’t sound good. If it’s a disc bulge or a high-grade muscle swelling, it requires a cautious approach. A talent like him needs to be wrapped in cotton wool to ensure full recovery."

Busy Schedule For India

The selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, are awaiting Bumrah’s final medical report before naming the provisional squad for the Champions Trophy, scheduled to start on February 19, 2025. Teams can make changes to their squads until February 13, offering some flexibility to address any injury concerns.

India faces a packed cricket calendar, with an ODI series against England at home, followed by the Champions Trophy, the IPL, and a Test series in England. Bumrah’s fitness will be crucial as the team navigates this grueling schedule.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Available For Champions Trophy 2025?

The Champions Trophy will be played in a hybrid format, with Pakistan hosting most of the matches while India’s games are scheduled in Dubai. Bumrah’s availability will be a key factor for India as they prepare for their campaign in the prestigious ICC tournament. With the clock ticking and his participation in question, all eyes are now on the medical team’s final report to determine whether India’s premier fast bowler will make it to the Champions Trophy or require a more extended recovery period.