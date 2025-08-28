'I’ll Retire When I’m Done, Not When You Want': Shami Slams Speculation Over His Retirement

Amid the wave of retirements from India’s senior players, including Ravichandran Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara, fast bowler Mohammed Shami has made it clear that he has no plans to step aside anytime soon. The 34-year-old dismissed rumours about his future, saying he will only leave the game when he feels the drive is gone.

'Whose Life Improves If I Retire?'

In a fiery response to critics, Shami questioned the intent behind the chatter. “If someone has a problem, tell me. Whose life will become better if I take retirement? Mai kiski zindagi mein patthar bana hua hu ki tumhe mujhse retirement chahiye?” he said in an interview with News24. He added that non-selection does not bother him. “The day I get bored, I will leave. You don’t pick me, don’t play me, I don’t care. But I will keep working hard.”

Domestic Cricket Still An Option

Shami insisted that if not picked for international matches, he would continue playing domestic cricket. “You don’t pick me in internationals, I will play domestic. I will keep playing somewhere or the other. Retirement and such decisions are made when you start feeling bored, when you don’t want to wake up at 7 am for a Test. That is not the time for me now. I’ll be up at 5 if you want me to,” he declared.

Eyes Firmly On 2027 ODI World Cup

Shami, who last played for India in March during the Champions Trophy, revealed his ultimate dream — lifting the ODI World Cup. “I only have one dream left, that is to win the ODI World Cup. We were very close in 2023. Maybe it was not in my luck then, but I want to be there in 2027,” he said.

Fitness And Training The Priority

The veteran pacer admitted that injuries had slowed him down in recent years but insisted he has worked tirelessly over the last two months. “Touchwood it is better now. I have trained, increased my skills, practiced batting, fielding, gym work everything. My focus is on getting rhythm and being able to bowl long spells,” he explained.

'I Still Love The Game'

Shami made it clear that his passion remains intact despite setbacks. “I still love the game. The day I lose that drive, I’ll walk away myself. Until then, I will keep fighting,” he said.