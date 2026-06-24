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  • /'I Look up to Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah': India pacer Nandni Sharma reveals her inspirations

'I Look up to Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah': India pacer Nandni Sharma reveals her inspirations

The young pacer admitted there were moments when she questioned whether remaining a fast bowler was the right decision, particularly because of the physical demands associated with the role.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 01:11 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
'I Look up to Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah': India pacer Nandni Sharma reveals her inspirations
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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