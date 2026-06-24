/'I Look up to Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah': India pacer Nandni Sharma reveals her inspirations

“I grew up watching Irfan Pathan sir bowl. The way he swung the ball and took wickets, that really made me want to do the same. Currently, I look up to Bhuvneshwar bhaiya and Bumrah paaji. The way they bowl with control and variations is something I try to learn from. In women's cricket, I am a huge fan of Marizanne Kapp. She bowls with pace, hits the right areas, and always gives her best. Watching her inspires me to keep pushing myself,” Nandni told JioStar.

Nandni revealed that her passion for fast bowling was strengthened by training almost exclusively with boys during her early years, a challenge that forced her to improve every aspect of her game.

"The moment I started bowling; the coaches pushed me to play with the boys. I was the only girl among them. But that never stopped me. I played with them every single day. All our fielding sessions, batting practice, and bowling, everything used to happen with the boys, and that helped me improve quickly. They bowled fast, they hit the ball hard, and I had to raise my game to keep up. Fast bowling attracted me a lot at that time. Watching boys run in and bowl with pace felt really good. I wanted to do the same. That is the only reason I wanted to do fast bowling at that time,” she added.