‘I Look Up To..’: USA-Based Player Shashwat Kohli Desires To Be Like THIS Former Star

As a member of the Seattle Thunderbolts, a Minor League Cricket (MiLC) team, Shashwat has made a name for himself. The 27-year-old leg-break bowler and right-handed batsman has welcomed a new chapter in his cricket career by bringing his skill and love of the game to the United States.

He already holds the distinction of being an ICC coach with Level 1 accreditation. c

Here are the excerpts from the interaction:

Question 1: Who made you shift your base to the USA?

As it became increasingly difficult for me to secure opportunities to showcase my talent at the state level in India, I began exploring options outside the country. Fortunately, a minor league team called Seattle Thunderbolts in the US offered me a contract to play for them. I eagerly embraced the opportunity, as it provided a chance to continue chasing my dream of playing cricket at the highest level.

Question 2: Who is your cricketing idol?

I have several cricketing idols who have greatly influenced my journey. Skill-wise, I look up to AB de Villiers, as I believe no other batter adapts to different formats and situations better than he does. His versatility is unmatched. I also idolize Virat Kohli for his exceptional work ethic. Despite all his achievements, he continues to show that work ethic is constant and crucial for ongoing improvement. Lastly, MS Dhoni is someone I admire for his game awareness and ability to read key moments during a match, often turning the game in his team's favor. His composure and strategic thinking are qualities I deeply respect.

Question 3: A bit about cricketing infrastructure in the USA?

Cricket infrastructure in the US is on the rise. There are already two international-standard stadiums with one of them hosting regular international matches. 2-3 International standard stadiums will be coming up in the next 2/3 years in major cities . While there are currently a limited number of academies in some major states where weather is supportive significant private investment is being directed toward developing high-performance academies with properly sized grounds. In the next two years, we can expect cricket facilities in the US to be top-notch and widely accessible, marking a new era for the sport in the country.

