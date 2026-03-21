'I Lost 7kg Due to...': Shreyas Iyer reveals grueling recovery battle; PBKS Captain's eye on IPL 2026 Trophy

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has opened up about the grueling physical and mental toll of his recent health crisis, revealing that a severe spleen injury caused him to lose seven kilograms during his recovery period. Speaking at a pre-season press conference, the Indian international detailed the immense effort required to rebuild his physique before returning to the competitive arena for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The Severity of the Setback

The injury occurred during India’s ODI tour of Australia in October 2025. In the third ODI held in Sydney, Iyer suffered a spleen injury that was later confirmed to involve internal bleeding. The medical emergency sidelined him for several weeks, forcing a cautious and lengthy rehabilitation process.

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“It’s always challenging to come back after an injury. I had lost around 7kgs due to the injury, it was a severe one. Thankfully, I was back in good shape after two months. But gaining those 7 kgs back took a lot of effort. I enjoy challenges, and that was one I had to overcome. I’m glad I came through that phase and am back representing my team, and also having represented India in the previous series. I feel proud of myself,” Iyer told reporters.

Transitioning from Recovery to Ambition

Iyer successfully returned to professional cricket in early January, giving him a narrow window to regain his match rhythm and physical sharpness before the IPL cycle began. Now fully recovered, his focus has shifted from clinical rehabilitation to championship aspirations.

Leading the Punjab Kings into the 2026 season, Iyer emphasized his hunger for success: “Expectations are high, which is fun. I love the challenge. But the important thing is that whenever we step in, we have to win. My eye is on the trophy.”

Beyond individual performance, Iyer highlighted the significance of the team environment during the two month tournament. “This is the period where we live as a family for two months,” he noted, stressing that the bonding established off the field is a critical driver for on-field results.

League Context and External Pressure

Iyer’s return to fitness is a major boost for a league currently grappling with several high profile injuries. While Punjab celebrates their captain’s recovery, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have suffered a significant blow with Harshit Rana ruled out of the season. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad is dealing with the loss of Jack Edwards to a foot injury.

The competitive landscape remains fierce, with Virat Kohli recently urging his Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammates to "switch on" immediately, warning that "other teams are going to come hard at us." Furthermore, senior figures like KL Rahul have been making headlines, notably singling out Sanju Samson at the BCCI awards for his T20 World Cup contributions, an event where Samson’s heartwarming nod to his teammates became a viral moment.

For the Punjab Kings, Shreyas Iyer’s successful "climb back" from a life-threatening injury provides the team with a resilient leader who is entering the 2026 season with his health restored and a clear vision for the title.