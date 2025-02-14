‘I Love Taking Challenges’: Deepti Sharma On Leading UP Warriorz In WPL 2025

The UP Warriorz are all set for Season 3 of the Women's Premier League and are going through the final paces before the Deepti Sharma-led side takes the field against Gujrat Giants on February 16 for the first time this season. In the 2nd match of the season, UP Warriorz went against Delhi Capitals on February 19. Both the matches are scheduled at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

Deepti Sharma, who will be leading the UP Warriorz for the first time, is looking forward to the challenge and said as quoted from a press release by the franchise, "I'm really excited about the opportunity. When I found out about the captaincy, it was a great feeling. I'm feeling positive that good things will happen for UP Warriorz this year."

The ace all-rounder spoke at length about the challenge in front of her and explained that she is looking forward to the season. India's highest wicket-taker in women's T20Is, Deepti, said, "I've captained my state team, which has given me experience already."

"It's a little different from being part of the team as a senior player. It might be a little challenging but I love taking on challenges, no matter what level it might be at. So, I'm excited about the season," she added.

When asked how she feels about playing in UP, Deepti promptly responded that the team is looking forward to playing in Lucknow, a venue they have never played in before. Season 3 of the WPL will be the first time that the tournament will come to Lucknow, the home ground for the UP Warriorz.

At the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the UP Warriorz will play the Gujarat Giants (March 3), Mumbai Indians (March 6) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (March 8).

"Playing in Lucknow, at the Ekana Stadium is a very exciting prospect for the UP Warriorz, and we are delighted that we will get a chance to play in front of our home fans. The cricket fans in Uttar Pradesh have always supported us in the first two seasons from their homes, but this time we are looking forward to experiencing their support as we play at the stadium in Lucknow. We can't wait for our three upcoming games over there as a team," said Deepti, who won the MVP award in WPL Season 2.