/'I love your country so much': Kevin Pietersen sends heartfelt wishes to India on 80th Independence Day

Earlier in the day, former South African cricketer Graeme Smith had also shared his wishes via SA20, saying, "India has always been very special to me. I have some fond memories from my time playing cricket there, and what has always stayed with me is the warmth of the people, the richness of the culture and the extraordinary passion for cricket. India and South Africa share a very special friendship, and it has been incredible to see that relationship grow through the SA20, with so many Indian fans embracing the league. On India’s 80th Independence Day, I extend my warmest wishes to all Indians across the country and around the globe and celebrate the special bond between India and South Africa. Cricket has a unique ability to bring people together, and I hope the game continues to strengthen the connection between our two countries and bring our people even closer."