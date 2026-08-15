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'I love your country so much': Kevin Pietersen sends heartfelt wishes to India on 80th Independence Day

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen extended warm wishes to India on its 80th Independence Day, expressing his love for the country and its people. Pietersen highlighted his long-standing connection with India and the special bond he shares with Indian cricket fans.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 02:37 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 02:37 PM IST
'I love your country so much': Kevin Pietersen sends heartfelt wishes to India on 80th Independence Day
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'I love your country so much': Kevin Pietersen sends heartfelt wishes to India on 80th Independence Day
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