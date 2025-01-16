Amid reports suggesting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering the addition of a batting coach to the national team’s support staff, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has expressed interest in the role.

According to reports which claimed that BCCI officials are deliberating on appointing a new member to assist head coach Gautam Gambhir. While no official decision has been made, the report indicated that names of former domestic cricket stalwarts are being discussed.

Kevin Pietersen Puts His Hand Up

Kevin Pietersen, currently in South Africa as part of the SA20 broadcasting team, took to social media to declare his availability for the position. Despite having no prior experience coaching an international or franchise team, Pietersen’s batting credentials speak for themselves.

The former England batter scored 8181 runs in 104 Tests at an average of 47.28, including 23 centuries third-most by an Englishman after Joe Root and Alastair Cook. In ODIs, Pietersen amassed 4440 runs in 136 matches, averaging 40.73, while maintaining an impressive strike rate of 140 in T20Is, scoring 1176 runs in 37 games. His contributions as a player have earned him the reputation of being one of England’s most iconic batters in all formats.

What Is India's Current Coaching Structure?

Interestingly, India’s current coaching setup under Gautam Gambhir does not include a designated batting coach. Unlike former head coaches Anil Kumble, Ravi Shastri, and Rahul Dravid, Gambhir opted for two assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate. While both are experienced batters, with Nayar having built a reputation as a batting coach in domestic circuits and the IPL, the lack of a dedicated batting coach has been a point of contention.

India's Terrible Performance With The Bat Against NZ, AUS

India’s recent Test losses against New Zealand (0-3 at home) and Australia (1-3) have intensified calls for changes to the coaching staff. Critics have highlighted recurring issues, such as Virat Kohli’s struggles against spin and dismissals in similar patterns, as evidence of the need for specialized batting expertise.

A review meeting held on January 11 in Mumbai reportedly addressed concerns regarding the team’s performance and coaching setup. Although specifics remain unclear, the possibility of appointing a batting coach appears to have been seriously considered.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In Focus

The focus of criticism has largely been on stalwarts such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have struggled to find consistency in Test cricket. The batting unit’s inability to adapt to challenging conditions has led to repeated collapses, further fueling the argument for an expert who can provide tailored guidance and strategic input.

While the BCCI is yet to make an official announcement, the possibility of a significant addition to India’s coaching staff remains high. Kevin Pietersen could be an interesting choice for the role of India's batting coach.