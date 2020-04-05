हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sachin tendulkar

I’m lighting a diya to salute sanitation warriors: Sachin Tendulkar on PM Narendra Modi's light-a-candle initiative

On Friday, PM Modi had urged the citizens to switch off their lights at 9 pm for at least nine minutes on April 5 and light candles or torches to show support to the medical professionals.

I’m lighting a diya to salute sanitation warriors: Sachin Tendulkar on PM Narendra Modi&#039;s light-a-candle initiative
Image Credits: Twitter/@sachin_rt

Backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's light-a-candle initiative amid 21-day lockdown in the country, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said that he would light a diya at 9 p.m on Sunday in order to salute the committment of lakhs of sanitation workers who are keeping the surroundings clean at this difficult time.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the citizens to switch off their lights at 9 pm for at least nine minutes on April 5 and light candles, torches, mobile flashes etc in order to show appreciation to doctors, nurses and all the medical professionals who are fighting against the novel coronavirus.

Requesting his countrymen to support PM Modi's initiative, Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle and asked the people to choose their reason to unite and shower their support to coronavirus fighters on Sunday night.

"4 hours to go for #9pm9minute. I’m lighting a Diya to salute the commitment of lakhs of #SanitationWarriors. They continue to keep our surroundings clean, putting their lives at risk to keep us safe.India, choose your reason tonight but let’s unite. @narendramodi @PMOIndia," he tweeted.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, opener Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya among others all urged the citizens to come together and show their support to the doctors, nurses and medical professionals by lighting candles, torches and their mobile flashes at 9 pm for nine minutes.

Let us take a look at what they said:

 

 

 

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 40 eminent sportspersons including Virat Kohli, Tendulkar, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh and ace shuttler PV Sindhu via video conference and asked them to keep spreading awareness regarding the deadly coronavirus amid the lockdown.

So far, the novel virus has affected more than 3,000 people in India and claimed the lives of 79.

 

Tags:
Sachin tendulkarVirat KohliRohit SharmaIndiaHardik Pandya
Next
Story

On this day in 1991, Waugh brothers became first twins to play a Test match together

Must Watch

PT22M40S

Electricity grid could crash due to 9 minute blackout?