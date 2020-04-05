I’m lighting a diya to salute sanitation warriors: Sachin Tendulkar on PM Narendra Modi's light-a-candle initiative

Backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's light-a-candle initiative amid 21-day lockdown in the country, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said that he would light a diya at 9 p.m on Sunday in order to salute the committment of lakhs of sanitation workers who are keeping the surroundings clean at this difficult time.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the citizens to switch off their lights at 9 pm for at least nine minutes on April 5 and light candles, torches, mobile flashes etc in order to show appreciation to doctors, nurses and all the medical professionals who are fighting against the novel coronavirus.

Requesting his countrymen to support PM Modi's initiative, Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle and asked the people to choose their reason to unite and shower their support to coronavirus fighters on Sunday night.

"4 hours to go for #9pm9minute. I’m lighting a Diya to salute the commitment of lakhs of #SanitationWarriors. They continue to keep our surroundings clean, putting their lives at risk to keep us safe.India, choose your reason tonight but let’s unite. @narendramodi @PMOIndia," he tweeted.

4 hours to go for #9pm9minute. I’m lighting a Diya to salute the commitment of lakhs of #SanitationWarriors. They continue to keep our surroundings clean, putting their lives at risk to keep us safe.

India, choose your reason tonight but let’s unite. @narendramodi @PMOIndia — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 5, 2020

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, opener Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya among others all urged the citizens to come together and show their support to the doctors, nurses and medical professionals by lighting candles, torches and their mobile flashes at 9 pm for nine minutes.

Let us take a look at what they said:

The power of the stadium is in its fans.

The spirit of India is in its people. Tonight 9pm for 9min Let’s show the world, we stand as ONE.

Let’s show our Health Warriors,

We stand behind them.

Team India - IGNITED.@narendramodi @PMOIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 5, 2020

Team India, we cant get this prescription wrong. Our life depends on winning this test match. Show your solidarity, join us in “The Great Team India Huddle” today 5th April 9pm for 9min. Light to Fight. Are you with me?@narendramodi — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 5, 2020

Let’s shine our lights on the Frontline Warriors who are showing us the path from this darkness! Let’s ignite the spirits of a billion strong TEAM INDIA @BCCI From our Dressing room, to your Doorstep, the Lakshman Rekha has been drawn... We are with you @narendramodi ji ! — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 4, 2020

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 40 eminent sportspersons including Virat Kohli, Tendulkar, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh and ace shuttler PV Sindhu via video conference and asked them to keep spreading awareness regarding the deadly coronavirus amid the lockdown.

So far, the novel virus has affected more than 3,000 people in India and claimed the lives of 79.