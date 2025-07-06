‘I’m Not Greedy For Records’: Rishabh Pant’s Epic Reply To Harry Brook Goes Viral During IND vs ENG Test - WATCH

In the middle of a dominant Day 4 performance by India in the second Test at Edgbaston, Rishabh Pant once again reminded fans why he’s one of the most entertaining and self-assured cricketers of the modern era, not just with the bat, but with his words.

While batting alongside captain Shubman Gill, Pant found himself in a lighthearted exchange with England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith and Harry Brook. With Pant scoring rapidly and looking in sublime touch, Smith playfully reminded him that the fastest Test century was scored in 55 balls, nudging Pant to go for it.

Pant, flashing his trademark smile, responded coolly: “I’m not greedy for records. If it happens, it happens.” This short, self-aware retort has since gone viral on social media, with fans, former cricketers, and broadcasters praising the young Indian wicketkeeper for his humility and sharp wit.

Records? #RishabhPant's reply will win your respect. _#HarryBrook asked about the fastest hundred and Pant's response was pure humility.

Pant’s Performance Matches the Words

Pant backed up his statement with a typically aggressive innings, scoring 65 runs off 58 balls, which included 8 boundaries and 3 sixes. His attacking approach not only frustrated the England bowlers but also gave India the momentum to push for a bold declaration.

60-Over Hell: India's Bowling Blitz

With the batters having done their job, India’s bowlers took center stage in the final session. Mohammed Siraj struck first to dismiss Zak Crawley for 19, setting the tone. Akash Deep, playing just his third Test, delivered a match-defining spell by removing Ben Duckett and Joe Root in quick succession.

England ended Day 4 on 72/3, with 538 runs still required. Their top order looked rattled by the pressure applied by the Indian pacers, who made the most of the fading daylight and the Edgbaston pitch that began to offer variable bounce.

The term "60-over hell" started trending online soon after, symbolizing the trial by fire England's batters faced as they were ground down mentally and physically by India’s intensity. The move to attack early with pace and deploy attacking fields paid rich dividends.