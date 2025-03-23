‘I’m Really Happy’: Kagiso Rabada In Elation After Joining Gujarat Titans For IPL 2025

He has played for Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings but Kagiso Rabada feels at home in his new franchise Gujarat Titans having already grown a liking for head coach Ashish Nehra. Rabada was snapped by Gujarat Titans for INR 10.75 crore and will share the new ball with Mohammed Siraj.

"Yeah, it's been very relaxed. A lot of freedom that's been given to the players, but there's still a structure. I'm really happy with how everything has run here," Rabada told PTI during an interview. About GT's 'resident funny man' Nehra, Rabada said that it has been an enjoyable experience with the head coach.

"Ashish is quite a character, so I'm enjoying with him." He will also be reuniting with Afghan legend Rashid Khan, with whom he has played for MI CapeTown in SA20.

"It's good also to be playing again with Rashid Khan. I've been playing with him quite a bit, so it's nice to have him here. Nice to meet everyone within the camp, a few familiar faces. "I've played with Ishant (Sharma) before, for quite some time. I was in the same team as Rahul Tewatia at a stage. A few guys that I know, Jayant (Yadav). There's quite a few, so I'm enjoying it," Rabada added.