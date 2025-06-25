'I Made Some Wrong Friends': Snubbed India Cricketer Breaks Silence On How His Career Went Downhill

Once hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket, Prithvi Shaw is nowhere near the near Indian squad. The young Mumbaikar also kept his name in the auction but found no buyers as all the 10 teams showed no faith in his potential. Things going worse for himself, Prithvi was dropped from Mumbai's playing 11 for Ranji Trophy, and later he was not even named in the Mumbai squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Prithvi while talking to News 24 opened up on how his career went downhill.

“There are a lot of things. It is different for people to see. Because I know what has happened. I can understand it. I have taken a lot of wrong decisions in life. I started giving less time to cricket. I used to practice a lot. For example, I used to bat for 3-4 hours in nets. I never got tired of batting. I used to go to the ground for half a day. I admit that there was a distraction,” Shaw told News24.

“After that, I started considering what was not necessary as necessary. I made some wrong friends. Because I was at the top at that time. Friendship is also formed. Then they took me here and there. All those things. Then I got away from the track. I used to give 8 hours of practice on the ground. Now it is 4 hours,” he added.

Prithvi Shaw, who recently requested a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to represent a different state, also shared that personal family issues had been affecting his focus.

“There are a lot of things. It's not just that. I had a family problem. My grandfather had passed away. He was very dear to me. There are a lot of things that I can't tell you. But I can feel it. I admit my mistakes. But my dad has always supported me. No matter how bad my time was. He has seen good and bad,” he added.

Prithvi has represented India in five Tests, six ODIs, and one T20I for India. The youngster that captained India in 2018 U-19 World Cup has been given the No-Objection Certificate to leave Mumbai and feels now his career is on the right track.

"I am on track now. I have gone back to basics now. The hard work I used to do 5 years ago, I think I have started that routine again. I believe in myself. I don't know how many people believe in me or not. But I believe in myself. I know how to get there. That's why I am doing all this," said Shaw.