'I met Gauti bhai in gym... he told me': Sanju Samson reveals Gautam Gambhir's words that ignited his T20 World Cup 2026 turnaround

Sanju Samson, who won the Player of the Tournament at the 2026 T20 World Cup, has opened up about the pivotal moment that sparked his remarkable comeback during India's triumphant campaign.

The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter, who finished the tournament with 321 runs at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37, credited head coach Gautam Gambhir for igniting his resurgence with a simple yet powerful conversation.

In an emotional post-tournament conversation, Samson revealed that the spark for his incredible comeback was a brief, high-stakes encounter with Gambhir in a hotel gym.



The Breaking Point

Before his World Cup heroics, Sanju Samson’s career seemed to be at a crossroads. Despite being part of the 2024 winning squad, he didn't play a single game.

A disastrous bilateral series against New Zealand just weeks before the T20 World Cup 2026 - where he managed only 46 runs in five matches - left him out of the initial playing XI and mentally drained.

After starting the tournament on the bench and facing uncertainty following a tough pre-World Cup phase, Samson was sidelined for several matches.

When India's campaign hit a snag with a heavy defeat to South Africa in the Super 8 stage, it prompted a tactical rethink. The turning point came before a crucial game against Zimbabwe, when Gambhir approached Samson in the team gym.

The 'Gym Talk' That Changed Everything

The turnaround occurred midway through the tournament for Sanju Samson, who recalled meeting Gambhir during a workout session. The coach, known for his blunt and decisive style, didn't offer a long lecture. Instead, he gave Samson the clarity he had been craving.

"I met Gauti bhai in the gym before the Zimbabwe game, and that's where he told me, 'Sanju, be ready, you are going to play the next game.' I was 100 per cent ready. In my mind, I said, 'Yes, now let's do the talking, this is what I was waiting for,'” said Samson to JioStar after the T20 World Cup 2026 final, where India won by 96 runs.

The 31-year-old also talked about how he doesn’t like competing alongside his team-mates for spots in the playing eleven.

"But I would like to share something very honest, I don't like to compete with my teammates in the squad. Once we are together fighting for a cause, then I bring out my best," said Samson.

"During the New Zealand series, it was always about, 'Will I be part of the team or not?' I never perform well when I am fighting for places. But when the opportunity came, we were together fighting for one goal, the World Cup, so I'm glad things worked out in the end," he added.

A Statistical Juggernaut

Once drafted back into the XI, Sanju Samson didn't just play; he dominated. His performance in the business end of the tournament was unprecedented for an Indian batter:

Super 8s vs West Indies: 97* (50 balls) – A "virtual quarter-final" masterclass.

Semi-final vs England: 89 (42 balls) – A ruthless display at the Wankhede.

Final vs New Zealand: 89 (46 balls) – The highest individual score ever in a T20 World Cup final.

Overall, Samson amassed 321 runs at an average of 80.25 and strike-rate of 199.37 and was adjudged Player of the Tournament, as India won their third title.

A Roller-Coaster Ride For Sanju Samson

Talking about his emotions while experiencing a roller-coaster ride - from sitting on the bench in the 2024 edition win to winning the Player of the Tournament in the 2026 edition, Samson was at his unplugged best.

"It was in my mind, but when we were playing the World Cup in the West Indies a year and a half ago, I was thinking, visualising and practising to do something like this. But after the New Zealand series, I thought my dreams were shattered. I think God had his own plans and I'm so grateful. I was broken after the New Zealand series and I let myself feel that I was broken. I was absolutely not moving from my bed for four to five days," said Sanju.

"I couldn't bat. I was completely out of the system. I wasn't happy and I behaved like I wasn't happy. I let myself feel the emotions. So, I accepted the fact that I didn't use the opportunities I got. I was realistic with myself. I didn't fight those emotions and I didn't pretend to be confident. Once I accepted the fact, I could recover a bit quicker," he concluded.