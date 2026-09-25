/'I need to be ten times better': Prasidh Krishna on injury comeback, India’s 2027 World Cup plans

India pacer Prasidh Krishna has opened up about his return from injury, the demands of playing five-Test series and his preparations for the challenges ahead as Team India begins a crucial home season.
India will begin their home season with a three-match ODI series against the West Indies from September 27. The series will be an important part of India's preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, while the team will also have a highly anticipated home Test assignment against Australia ahead.
Speaking to JioStar, Krishna reflected on his rehabilitation journey and explained how mental resilience helped him return to cricket.
Krishna admitted that being away from cricket during an injury is difficult but stressed the importance of maintaining the right mindset during rehabilitation. "Being injured and unable to take part in the cricket that’s going on is difficult for anyone. The rehab journey is gruelling because you have to do the same things again and again," Krishna said.
He also highlighted the importance of having the right people around during the recovery process. "The people around you are also crucial, so surrounding yourself with good people, especially family and friends, is very important," he added.
The India pacer said he wanted to return at a level much higher than where he was before his injury. "I always tell myself that if I was at a certain level when I got injured, I need to be ten times better when I come back. That mindset is really important," Krishna said.
Looking ahead to India's tour of New Zealand, Krishna said the conditions will provide a different challenge for the bowling unit. "New Zealand is going to be a completely different challenge. It’s a beautiful place to play, but as a bowler, it tests you in every way, your skill, your endurance and your ability to keep coming back session after session," he said.
Krishna added that the Indian fast bowlers will need to adapt quickly once they arrive in New Zealand. "The idea is to equip ourselves with all kinds of skills so that, when we get there, we can pick and choose what we want to do," he said.
Krishna has already experienced the demands of five-Test series in Australia and England and believes those experiences have helped him grow as a cricketer.
"I’ve experienced five-Test series twice now, once in Australia and once in England, and I’ve grown a lot from those experiences," Krishna said. "It’s a completely different challenge to stay in rhythm and carry momentum across five games and 25 days of cricket," he added.
Krishna also acknowledged the importance of the series in the World Test Championship cycle. "We also know how important the series is in the WTC cycle, so I’m really looking forward to it," he said.
The pacer attributed his consistency in Test cricket to his ability to adapt to different conditions and work effectively with his bowling partners. "I think it’s the ability to adapt and deliver, no matter what the conditions are. You need to be able to run in and bowl your heart out wherever you play," he said.
Krishna also compared bowling partnerships to batting partnerships, stressing the importance of understanding what the team needs. "Like batting, bowling is about partnerships, being able to complement each other and deliver whatever the team needs," he added.
With the 2027 ODI World Cup set to be hosted in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, Krishna is excited about the challenge, particularly for the fast bowlers. "The ODI format is very interesting, and I think it’s the toughest format because you have to adapt between different phases of the game," Krishna said.
He pointed out how modern ODI cricket has increased the pressure on bowlers, particularly with the powerplay rules. "For a bowler who has to operate in all three phases, the powerplay has made it even more challenging. But that’s the challenge," he said.
Krishna believes the South African conditions could provide an exciting challenge for fast bowlers. "One-day cricket is exciting, and a World Cup in South Africa will be particularly exciting for fast bowlers," he said.
He also highlighted the increasing scoring rates in ODI cricket and the need for bowlers to develop different strategies. "High-scoring games have become the norm, with 300 and 350 now becoming regular scores. But for us as bowlers, the challenge is to restrict the opposition as much as possible and come up with different tactics to get the job done," Krishna added.
India will face the West Indies in a three-match ODI series from September 27 to October 3. The matches will be available live on JioHotstar and the Star Sports Network from 2 PM onwards.
The series will mark the beginning of an important stretch of cricket for India as the team continues to prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup and upcoming Test challenges.
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