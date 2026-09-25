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'I need to be ten times better': Prasidh Krishna on injury comeback, India’s 2027 World Cup plans

India pacer Prasidh Krishna opened up on his injury comeback, New Zealand challenge and the demands of five-Test series. He also discussed India’s preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup and the challenges awaiting fast bowlers in South Africa.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 01:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
'I need to be ten times better': Prasidh Krishna on injury comeback, India’s 2027 World Cup plans
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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