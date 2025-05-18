‘I Passed My Fitness Test ’: Sanju Samson Cleared For Action, Aims To End RR Season On A High Note

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has successfully cleared his fitness test and is set to return to lead the team for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. Samson had been sidelined due to a side strain sustained during a match against Delhi Capitals, which forced him to miss several crucial games.

His comeback is timely, as the Royals gear up to face the Punjab Kings today, May 18, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

“I passed my fitness test, so I’m available for the game. Yeah, I think 'frustrating' is the right word. It's been very difficult and challenging to watch the games from the dugout. I missed out on many crucial matches, which made it even tougher. Mentally, it was hard to see the team losing and not be able to contribute on the field. But these things are part of a cricketing career. I'm trying to take it in my stride and focus on the positives,” Sanju Samson in pre-match press conference

In Samson’s absence, Riyan Parag stepped in as stand-in captain. However, the team has struggled in recent matches and has fallen out of playoff contention. Samson’s return is expected to bring a much-needed morale boost as the Royals aim to finish the season on a high note.

Before his injury, Samson was in solid form, scoring 224 runs in 7 innings at an impressive strike rate of 143.59. His presence at the top of the order and as a leader on the field will be crucial in the Royals’ final two matches against Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.

With their captain back at the helm, Rajasthan Royals will look to end their campaign strongly, starting with today's clash against Punjab Kings at their home ground in Jaipur.

Further, Jofra Archer has chosen not to return for the season's final two games. A replacement hasn't been named.