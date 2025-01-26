'I Prefer Batting At...': Tilak Varma Opens Up On His Batting Position After His Heroics England

Tilak Varma has opened up on his batting position after playing a match-winning knock for India in the second T20I against England in Chennai. Tilak's impressive knock (72 not out 55) helped India chase down 166 in a tense chase at the Chepauk on Saturday as hosts took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Notably, Tilak has batted at different positions for India in his short career so far. While batting at No. 3, the left-hander scored two centuries in South Africa last year. On Saturday, Tilak walked out to bat at No. 4 and led India to victory from a challenging position.

The 22-year-old admitted that he enjoys batting at No. 3 but also said that he ready to bat anywhere for the team’s success.

"I am ready to bat anywhere. I am flexible. I have played at different positions in the IPL and also in the Indian team. Before the South Africa series, I had never batted at No. 3.

I think I have batted at No. 3 in 2-3 innings. But in other innings, I have batted at 5, 6, or 4. So, I know how to adapt to batting at 4, 5, or 6 as well," said Tilak during the post-match press conference.

But I prefer batting at No. 3. However, I am truly flexible. I can bat anywhere. I am ready for whatever the team needs," he added.

Tilak further mentioned that he was mentally prepared to bat long and also revealed his conversation with coach Gautam Gambhir.

"I told myself that whatever happens, I will be there till the end, and I wanted to finish the game. I had a chat with Gautam (Gambhir) sir during the last match. I can play with a strike rate of 6 or 7 or above 10, depending on the team’s needs. You should be adaptable," he said.

"Gautam sir also mentioned during the drinks break (here). It’s an opportunity to show people that you can play both types of innings. I’m happy that it paid off," he added.

The young batter also explained his game plan.

"The wicket was two-paced and quite challenging. With the pace at which the England bowlers were bowling, it would be tough to hit square of the wicket," Tilak said.

So, I just wanted to utilize the pace and hit as much as I could behind (in the V behind the wicketkeeper). That’s what I did, and it was successful," he added.